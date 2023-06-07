How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

A Comprehensive Guide for Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand is an iconic singer, actress, and filmmaker who has been entertaining audiences for over six decades. In 2013, she embarked on a concert tour titled “Back to Brooklyn,” which was recorded and released on DVD for fans to enjoy.

If you are a fan of Barbra Streisand and want to own her “Back to Brooklyn” DVD, here is how you can purchase it.

Step 1: Search for the DVD Online

The first step to buying Barbra Streisand’s “Back to Brooklyn” DVD is to search for it online. You can search for it on various online marketplaces such as Amazon, eBay, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can also search for it on Barbra Streisand’s official website or on her fan club websites.

Step 2: Check the Price and Availability

Once you have found the DVD, check the price and availability. The price of the DVD may vary depending on the seller and the format of the DVD (Blu-ray or DVD). It is also important to check the availability of the DVD and the estimated delivery time. Some sellers may offer free shipping, while others may charge a shipping fee.

Step 3: Read the Product Description

Before purchasing the DVD, it is important to read the product description carefully. Check the format of the DVD, the running time, and any special features included. Some DVDs may come with bonus features such as behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Barbra Streisand, and additional performances.

Step 4: Add to Cart and Checkout

Once you have confirmed the price, availability, and product description, you can add the DVD to your cart and proceed to checkout. You will need to enter your shipping and payment information to complete the purchase. Some sellers may offer different payment options such as credit card, PayPal, or Apple Pay.

Step 5: Wait for Delivery

After completing the purchase, you will need to wait for the DVD to be delivered to you. The estimated delivery time may vary depending on the seller and your location. Once you receive the DVD, you can enjoy watching Barbra Streisand’s “Back to Brooklyn” concert from the comfort of your own home.

FAQs

Q: Is the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD available in Blu-ray format?

A: Yes, the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD is available in both DVD and Blu-ray formats. You can choose the format that works best for you.

Q: Can I purchase the DVD from Barbra Streisand’s official website?

A: Yes, you can purchase the DVD from Barbra Streisand’s official website. The website offers a variety of merchandise including DVDs, CDs, and concert programs.

Q: How long is the “Back to Brooklyn” concert on the DVD?

A: The “Back to Brooklyn” concert on the DVD is approximately 120 minutes long. It features Barbra Streisand performing some of her greatest hits and personal favorites.

Q: Are there any bonus features included on the DVD?

A: Yes, some DVDs may come with bonus features such as behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Barbra Streisand, and additional performances.

Q: Can I get free shipping when purchasing the DVD?

A: Some sellers may offer free shipping when purchasing the DVD. However, this may vary depending on the seller and your location. It is important to check the shipping options and fees before completing the purchase.

