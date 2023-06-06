How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD: A Comprehensive Guide

Introduction

Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, and filmmaker who has been in the entertainment industry for over five decades. She has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, ten Grammy Awards, and five Emmy Awards. In 2013, Streisand released a concert DVD of her performance in Brooklyn, New York, called “Back to Brooklyn.” The DVD captures Streisand’s stunning performance and is a must-have for any fan of the legendary artist. In this article, we will discuss how to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013.

Where to Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available for purchase on various online platforms. Some of the major online retailers that sell the DVD include Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can also find the DVD on Streisand’s official website and other music and entertainment websites.

Steps to Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

Step 1: Choose Your Preferred Online Retailer

The first step in buying Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is to choose your preferred online retailer. As mentioned earlier, some of the major online retailers that sell the DVD include Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can also buy the DVD on Streisand’s official website.

Step 2: Search for the DVD

Once you have chosen your preferred online retailer, the next step is to search for the DVD. You can do this by using the search bar on the website and entering “Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn DVD” as your search query. This will bring up a list of search results that include the DVD.

Step 3: Choose Your Preferred Format

Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available in different formats, including DVD and Blu-ray. You need to choose the format that you prefer. If you have a Blu-ray player, you can opt for the Blu-ray version, which offers better video and audio quality. However, if you only have a DVD player, you can choose the DVD format.

Step 4: Add to Cart

Once you have chosen your preferred format, the next step is to add the DVD to your cart. Click on the “Add to Cart” button, and the DVD will be added to your shopping cart.

Step 5: Proceed to Checkout

After adding the DVD to your cart, the next step is to proceed to checkout. You will be taken to a page where you will be required to enter your shipping and billing information. Make sure that you enter the correct information to avoid any delays or issues with your order.

Step 6: Review Your Order

Before completing your order, it is essential to review your order to ensure that everything is accurate. Check the DVD format, the shipping address, and the billing information to make sure that there are no errors.

Step 7: Complete Your Order

If everything is correct, the final step is to complete your order. You will be required to enter your payment details, and once your payment is processed, your order will be confirmed. You will receive a confirmation email with your order details and estimated delivery date.

Conclusion

Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have for any fan of the legendary artist. The DVD captures Streisand’s stunning performance in Brooklyn, New York, and is available for purchase on various online platforms. In this article, we have discussed how to buy the DVD, including choosing your preferred online retailer, searching for the DVD, choosing your preferred format, adding to cart, proceeding to checkout, reviewing your order, and completing your order. By following these steps, you can own a copy of Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 and enjoy her unforgettable performance.

Q: Where can I buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A: The DVD can be purchased from various online retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Q: Is this DVD available in different regions?

A: Yes, the DVD is available in different regions, but make sure to check the region code before purchasing to ensure compatibility with your DVD player.

Q: What is included in the DVD?

A: The DVD includes the full concert performance of Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 show, featuring guest appearances from Il Volo and Chris Botti.

Q: Is there any bonus content included?

A: Yes, the DVD also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Barbra Streisand and her team.

Q: What is the price of the DVD?

A: The price varies depending on the retailer, but it typically ranges from $15 to $25.

Q: Are there any special features on the DVD?

A: Yes, the DVD includes special features such as a photo gallery and a featurette on the making of the concert.

Q: Can I purchase the DVD in a bundle with other Barbra Streisand merchandise?

A: Some retailers may offer bundle deals that include the DVD along with other Barbra Streisand merchandise, such as T-shirts or posters.

Q: How long is the concert on the DVD?

A: The concert on the DVD runs for approximately two hours and includes 23 songs.

