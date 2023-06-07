How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

A Comprehensive Guide on How to Buy the Back to Brooklyn DVD by Barbra Streisand

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand’s live concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in 2012 was a memorable event for her fans. The concert featured classics from her career, such as “The Way We Were,” “People,” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” as well as new material from her album “Release Me.” The concert was released on DVD and Blu-ray in 2013, and it is a must-have for any Streisand fan. In this article, we will discuss how you can buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013.

Where can I buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

You can buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 on Amazon, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble. You can also buy it on Streisand’s official website, Barbrastreisand.com.

What is the price of Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The price of the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 varies depending on the retailer. On Amazon, the DVD is priced at $16.99. At Barnes & Noble, the DVD is priced at $19.99. On Best Buy, the DVD is priced at $14.99. On Streisand’s official website, the DVD is priced at $25.00.

What is included in Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 includes the full concert, which features 27 songs. The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the concert and interviews with Streisand and her team.

What format is Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 available in?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available in DVD format and Blu-ray format.

How long is Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 has a runtime of 2 hours and 28 minutes.

What songs are included in Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 includes the following songs:

I Remember Barbra #1 As If We Never Said Goodbye Nice ‘n’ Easy / That Face The Way We Were / Through the Eyes of Love Rose’s Turn / Some People / Don’t Rain on My Parade I Remember Barbra #2 You’re the Top What’ll I Do / My Funny Valentine (with Chris Botti) Lost Inside of You (with Chris Botti) Evergreen (with Chris Botti) Nature Boy (with Chris Botti) How Deep Is the Ocean / How High Is the Sky People Here’s to Life / Make Someone Happy / Time After Time I’ve Got a Crush on You (with Frank Sinatra video) Somewhere (with Il Divo) I Remember Barbra #3 Smile (with Il Volo) The Very Thought of You / Look What They’ve Done to My Song, Ma The Shadow of Your Smile Quiet Night / A Time for Love I’ll Be Seeing You / I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face I Remember Barbra #4 Some Other Time Happy Days Are Here Again I Didn’t Know What Time It Was Credits

What are the reviews for Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 has received positive reviews from critics and fans. The concert has been praised for its high production value and Streisand’s performance. The behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Streisand have also been praised.

Conclusion

In conclusion, if you are a Barbra Streisand fan, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have. The DVD includes the full concert, behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with Streisand and her team. The DVD is available in DVD format and Blu-ray format and can be purchased on Amazon, Best Buy, Barnes & Noble, and Streisand’s official website. The DVD has received positive reviews from critics and fans and is a great addition to any Streisand fan’s collection.

