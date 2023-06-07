How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : A Step-by-Step Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

Guide for Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD: A Stepwise Approach

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, and filmmaker who has won multiple awards for her contributions to the entertainment industry. She has released numerous albums and performed in concerts all over the world. One of her most notable performances was in her 2013 concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The concert was recorded and released as a DVD, titled “Back to Brooklyn.” If you’re a fan of Barbra Streisand and want to own a copy of this unforgettable performance, here’s how you can buy the DVD.

Go to Barbra Streisand’s official website

The first step to buying a DVD of Barbra Streisand’s “Back to Brooklyn” concert is to visit her official website. You can do this by searching for “Barbra Streisand official website” on your preferred search engine. Once you’re on the website, you can browse through her merchandise store.

Go to the merchandise store

On the website, click on “Store” to access Barbra Streisand’s merchandise store. Here, you can find various items related to her music, movies, and concerts, including the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD.

Look for the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD

Once you’re in the merchandise store, you can search for the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD by typing its name in the search bar or by browsing through the DVD section. The DVD may also be featured on the homepage or under the “New Releases” section.

Add the DVD to your cart

Once you’ve found the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD, click on it to view its details. Here, you can see the price, description, and any other relevant information. If you want to buy the DVD, click on “Add to Cart.” You may need to create an account and provide your shipping and payment details if you haven’t done so already.

Checkout and confirm your order

After adding the DVD to your cart, you can proceed to checkout by clicking on the shopping cart icon and selecting “Checkout.” Here, you can review your order and make any necessary changes. Once you’re satisfied, click on “Confirm Order” to finalize the purchase. You’ll receive a confirmation email with the details of your order and an estimated delivery date.

FAQs

Q: How much does the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD cost?

A: The price of the DVD may vary depending on the retailer and the region you’re in. On Barbra Streisand’s official website, the DVD is currently priced at $24.99.

Q: Is the “Back to Brooklyn” DVD available in other formats?

A: Yes, the “Back to Brooklyn” concert is also available as a CD, a Blu-ray, and a digital download. You can find these formats in the merchandise store on Barbra Streisand’s official website or on other online retailers.

Q: How long is the “Back to Brooklyn” concert?

A: The “Back to Brooklyn” concert runs for approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes. It features 27 songs, including some of Barbra Streisand’s greatest hits and covers of classic songs.

Q: Is the “Back to Brooklyn” concert suitable for all ages?

A: Yes, the “Back to Brooklyn” concert is family-friendly and suitable for all ages. However, some songs may contain mature themes or language, so parental guidance is advised.

In conclusion, buying Barbra Streisand’s “Back to Brooklyn” DVD is easy and convenient. By following the steps above, you can own a copy of this legendary concert and enjoy Barbra Streisand’s timeless music and captivating performance. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to relive one of the greatest concerts of all time.

