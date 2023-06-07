How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Step by Step Guide: How to Buy Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

A Comprehensive Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

If you’re a fan of Barbra Streisand, then you’re probably familiar with her live performances. In 2013, she released a DVD of her Back to Brooklyn concert, which is a must-have for any Streisand fan. But how do you buy it? In this article, we’ll discuss the various ways to purchase the DVD and answer some frequently asked questions.

Where Can I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Amazon: Amazon is one of the most popular online retailers, and they offer a wide variety of DVDs, including Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn. You can purchase the DVD on Amazon for a reasonable price, and they often offer free shipping if you’re a Prime member. Barbra Streisand’s Official Website: Another place to purchase the DVD is on Barbra Streisand’s official website. You can buy the DVD directly from her site, which is a great option if you’re a die-hard fan. Plus, you may even receive some exclusive content or merchandise with your purchase. Best Buy: If you prefer to buy your DVDs in-store, then Best Buy is a great option. They carry a wide selection of DVDs, including Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn. You can check their website to see if the DVD is available at your local store. Walmart: Walmart is another retailer that carries a large selection of DVDs, including Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn. You can purchase the DVD in-store or online, and they often offer competitive pricing.

FAQs

How much does Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 cost?

The cost of the DVD varies depending on where you purchase it. On Amazon, the DVD is currently priced at $13.99. On Barbra Streisand’s official website, the DVD is priced at $24.95. Prices may also vary at brick-and-mortar retailers.

What songs are included on the DVD?

The DVD features 22 songs from Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn concert, including “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “People,” “The Way We Were,” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade.”

Is the DVD available in Blu-ray format?

Yes, the DVD is also available in Blu-ray format. You can purchase the Blu-ray version on Amazon for $22.99.

Can I purchase the DVD digitally?

Yes, you can purchase the DVD digitally on Amazon and iTunes. The digital version is priced at $9.99 on Amazon and $12.99 on iTunes.

Does the DVD come with any special features?

Yes, the DVD includes a behind-the-scenes featurette that takes you backstage with Barbra Streisand and her team. It also includes a photo gallery and a tribute to Marvin Hamlisch.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of Barbra Streisand, then you won’t want to miss her Back to Brooklyn concert DVD. You can purchase the DVD at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. You can also buy the DVD directly from Barbra Streisand’s official website. The DVD includes 22 songs from the concert, as well as special features like a behind-the-scenes featurette and a tribute to Marvin Hamlisch. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just enjoy her music, the Back to Brooklyn DVD is a must-have for any Streisand collection.

