How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Step-by-Step Guide: How to Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

A Comprehensive Guide on Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand is a legendary singer, actress, and filmmaker who has captivated audiences for over six decades. Her concerts are always spectacular, and her 2013 Back to Brooklyn performance was no exception. The concert was recorded and released on DVD, allowing fans to relive the magic of the show in the comfort of their own homes. In this article, we will discuss how to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013.

Where can I buy the DVD?

The Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD is available for purchase on several online platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble. You can also buy the DVD directly from Barbra Streisand’s official website.

How much does the DVD cost?

The price of the DVD varies depending on the retailer and the format you choose. On Amazon, the DVD is currently priced at $15.99, while the Blu-ray version is $24.99. Prices may change over time, so it’s always a good idea to check multiple retailers before making a purchase.

What is included on the DVD?

The Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD includes the full concert performance, which features Barbra Streisand singing some of her most iconic songs, such as “People,” “The Way We Were,” and “Somewhere.” The DVD also includes bonus features, such as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Barbra Streisand and her team.

What format is the DVD available in?

The DVD is available in both standard DVD format and Blu-ray format. The Blu-ray version offers higher quality video and audio, but it also tends to be more expensive.

How long is the concert?

The Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert runs for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes.

Can I buy the concert on digital platforms?

Yes, the concert is also available for purchase on digital platforms such as iTunes and Google Play. This allows you to stream or download the concert to your computer, phone, or tablet.

Why should I buy the DVD?

If you are a fan of Barbra Streisand, the Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert DVD is a must-have item. The concert is a showcase of her incredible talent, and the DVD allows you to experience the magic of the show over and over again. Additionally, the DVD includes bonus features that provide a behind-the-scenes look at the concert, giving fans a deeper understanding of what goes into creating a Barbra Streisand performance.

How do I purchase the DVD?

To purchase the DVD, simply visit one of the online retailers mentioned above and search for “Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD.” Once you find the product, add it to your cart and follow the checkout process. If you prefer to buy the DVD directly from Barbra Streisand’s website, visit the merchandise section of the site and select the Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD.

In conclusion, buying Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a great way to experience one of the greatest performers of all time. With the concert’s incredible setlist, stunning visuals, and bonus features, the DVD is sure to provide hours of entertainment for any fan of Barbra Streisand. So, what are you waiting for? Head to your favorite online retailer and purchase the DVD today!

——————–

Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn DVD How to purchase Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD Step-by-step guide to buying Barbra Streisand’s DVD Where to buy Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD Barbra Streisand DVD 2013 Back to Brooklyn purchase guide