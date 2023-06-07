How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Step-by-Step Guide: Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

A Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD: Step-by-Step

Heading 1: Introduction

Barbra Streisand is an American singer, actress, and filmmaker who has been entertaining audiences for over six decades. She has won numerous awards for her work in the entertainment industry, including two Academy Awards, ten Grammy Awards, and five Emmy Awards. Fans of Barbra Streisand will be delighted to learn that her DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available for purchase. In this article, we will discuss how to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.

Heading 2: Where Can I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available for purchase on various online platforms, including Amazon and eBay. It is also available on Barbra Streisand’s official website. Customers can choose to purchase either the standard DVD or the Blu-ray version of the concert film. The standard DVD is priced at $14.99, while the Blu-ray version is priced at $19.99.

Heading 3: What is Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a concert film that captures Barbra Streisand’s performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The concert was part of her Back to Brooklyn Tour, which marked her return to Brooklyn after more than 50 years. The concert featured a mix of Streisand’s classic hits and songs from her latest album, “Release Me.” Fans of Barbra Streisand will be treated to an unforgettable performance by the legendary artist.

Heading 4: What is Included in the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 features the full concert performance, including all of the songs that were performed during the show. The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the concert preparations, interviews with Barbra Streisand, and a special feature titled “Barbra in Brooklyn.” This feature showcases Streisand’s personal journey to Brooklyn and her memories of growing up in the borough.

Heading 5: How Do I Purchase Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Customers can purchase Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from various online platforms. To purchase from Barbra Streisand’s official website, customers should follow these steps:

Go to Barbra Streisand’s official website at www.barbrastreisand.com. Click on the “Shop” tab at the top of the page. Click on “Music & DVDs” from the drop-down menu. Scroll down to find the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 and click on it. Choose the format (standard DVD or Blu-ray) and click “Add to Cart.” Proceed to checkout and complete the purchase.

To purchase from Amazon or eBay, customers should follow these steps:

Go to Amazon or eBay’s website. Search for “Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD.” Choose the format (standard DVD or Blu-ray) and select a seller. Add the item to the cart and proceed to checkout. Complete the purchase by providing the necessary information.

Heading 6: Are There Any Special Features Included in the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

Yes, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 includes several special features. In addition to the full concert performance, the DVD also includes behind-the-scenes footage of the concert preparations, interviews with Barbra Streisand, and a special feature titled “Barbra in Brooklyn.” This feature showcases Streisand’s personal journey to Brooklyn and her memories of growing up in the borough.

Heading 7: What Songs are Included in the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 features the following songs:

“Back to Brooklyn” (Overture) “As If We Never Said Goodbye” “I Remember Brooklyn (Dialogue)” “Nice ‘n’ Easy” / “That Face” “The Way He Makes Me Feel” “Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered” “Didn’t We” “Smile” (with Il Volo) “Sam, You Made the Pants Too Long” “No More Tears (Enough is Enough)” “The Way We Were” / “Through the Eyes of Love” “Being Good Isn’t Good Enough” “Rose’s Turn” “My Man” “The Music of the Night” (with Il Divo) “Make Our Garden Grow” (with Chris Botti)

Heading 8: Conclusion

In conclusion, Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is a must-have for fans of the legendary artist. The concert film captures Streisand’s unforgettable performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and includes behind-the-scenes footage and special features. Customers can purchase the DVD from various online platforms, including Barbra Streisand’s official website, Amazon, and eBay. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to Streisand’s music, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is sure to delight and entertain.

