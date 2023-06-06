How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Step-by-Step Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

A Comprehensive Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

How to Purchase Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

Barbra Streisand is one of the most iconic singers of all time, known for her powerful voice and captivating performances. Her 2013 Back to Brooklyn concert was a monumental event, featuring classic hits and new material that drew in fans from all over the world. If you missed the concert or want to relive the experience, you can purchase the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013. Here’s how:

Visit Barbra Streisand’s official website

The first step in purchasing the DVD is to visit Barbra Streisand’s official website. You can find the website by typing “Barbra Streisand official website” into your preferred search engine or by going directly to www.barbrastreisand.com.

Navigate to the online store

Once you’re on the website, navigate to the online store. This can usually be found in the main menu or by clicking on a link that says “Store” or “Shop.”

Search for the DVD

In the online store, search for the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013. You can usually find this by typing “Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD” into the search bar.

Add the DVD to your cart

Once you’ve found the DVD, add it to your cart. You may also want to check out other merchandise available in the store, such as t-shirts, posters, or other DVDs.

Proceed to checkout

After you’ve added everything you want to your cart, proceed to checkout. You’ll need to enter your shipping and payment information.

Confirm your order

Before you complete your purchase, make sure to confirm your order. This will ensure that you’re getting everything you want and that your shipping and payment information is correct.

Wait for your DVD to arrive

After you’ve confirmed your order, wait for your DVD to arrive. Shipping times may vary depending on your location, but you should receive a confirmation email with an estimated delivery date.

Q: Where can I buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A: You can buy the DVD from various online retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Q: How much does the DVD cost?

A: Prices may vary depending on the retailer, but the DVD typically costs around $20-$30.

Q: Is the DVD available for international shipping?

A: Yes, the DVD is available for international shipping on some online retailers.

Q: Does the DVD include any bonus features?

A: Yes, the DVD includes bonus features such as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Barbra Streisand.

Q: Can I watch the DVD on any region player?

A: The DVD is region-free, so it can be played on any region player.

Q: How long is the concert on the DVD?

A: The concert on the DVD is approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes long.

Q: Is the DVD available in Blu-ray format?

A: Yes, the DVD is also available in Blu-ray format for those with a Blu-ray player.

Q: Can I purchase a digital copy of the concert instead of a physical DVD?

A: Yes, the concert is also available for purchase on various digital platforms such as iTunes and Google Play.