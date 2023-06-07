How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Step-by-Step Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

A Comprehensive Guide for Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

Heading 1: Introduction

Barbra Streisand is a legendary American singer, actress, and filmmaker who has won numerous awards throughout her illustrious career. In 2013, she released the DVD of her highly acclaimed concert, Back to Brooklyn. This concert was a tribute to her hometown, Brooklyn, and included some of her greatest hits as well as some new songs. If you are a fan of Barbra Streisand and would like to purchase the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013, here is a guide on how to do so.

Heading 2: Where to Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

There are several options available for purchasing the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013. You can buy it from online retailers such as Amazon, eBay, and Walmart. Alternatively, you can purchase it from Barbra Streisand’s official website or at her concerts.

Heading 3: How to Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from Amazon

To buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from Amazon, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Amazon’s website and search for “Barbra Streisand Back to Brooklyn” in the search bar.

Step 2: Click on the DVD version of the concert and add it to your cart.

Step 3: Proceed to checkout and enter your shipping and payment information.

Step 4: Review your order and click on “Place your order” to complete the purchase.

Heading 4: How to Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from Barbra Streisand’s Official Website

To buy the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from Barbra Streisand’s official website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to Barbra Streisand’s official website and click on “Shop” in the menu bar.

Step 2: Select “DVDs” from the dropdown menu and scroll down to find “Back to Brooklyn”.

Step 3: Click on the DVD and add it to your cart.

Step 4: Proceed to checkout and enter your shipping and payment information.

Step 5: Review your order and click on “Place your order” to complete the purchase.

Heading 5: FAQs

Q1: Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 available in Blu-ray format?

A1: Yes, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is available in Blu-ray format.

Q2: Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 region-free?

A2: No, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is not region-free. It is only playable on DVD players that are compatible with Region 1 (US and Canada) or Region 0 (all regions) DVDs.

Q3: How much does the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 cost?

A3: The cost of the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 varies depending on the retailer and the format. On Amazon, it costs around $15 for the DVD version and $20 for the Blu-ray version. On Barbra Streisand’s official website, it costs $24.99 for the DVD version and $29.99 for the Blu-ray version.

Q4: Can I purchase the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 at Barbra Streisand’s concerts?

A4: Yes, you can purchase the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 at Barbra Streisand’s concerts. However, availability may vary depending on the location and the demand.

Q5: What songs are included in the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A5: The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 includes the following songs:

I Remember Brooklyn (Dialogue)

As If We Never Said Goodbye

Nice ‘n’ Easy / That Face

The Way He Makes Me Feel

Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered

Didn’t We

Smile

Q&A

Sam, You Made The Pants Too Long

No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)

The Way We Were / Through The Eyes Of Love

Being Good Isn’t Good Enough

Rose’s Turn / Some People / Don’t Rain On My Parade

I Remember Barbra (Dialogue)

You’re The Top

What’ll I Do / My Funny Valentine (with Chris Botti)

Lost Inside Of You (with Chris Botti)

Evergreen (with Chris Botti)

Nature Boy (with Chris Botti)

Stoney End / Starting Here, Starting Now / On A Clear Day You Can See Forever / The World Is A Concerto / Make Our Garden Grow

Happy Days Are Here Again

I Didn’t Know What Time It Was

Credits

Heading 6: Conclusion

Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert was a memorable tribute to her hometown and her career. The DVD of this concert is a must-have for any fan of her music and performances. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can easily purchase the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 from online retailers or Barbra Streisand’s official website.

