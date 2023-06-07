How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : The Ultimate Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

A Comprehensive Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 concert was a spectacle to behold. The legendary singer performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, in front of a sold-out crowd of 18,000 fans. The concert was filmed and released on DVD, allowing fans to relive the magic of the evening. Here’s how you can buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013.

Step 1: Determine Where to Buy the DVD

The first step in buying Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is to determine where to buy it. The DVD is available for purchase from a variety of different retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble. You can also purchase the DVD directly from Barbra Streisand’s website.

Step 2: Choose Your Retailer

Once you’ve determined where to buy the DVD, you’ll need to choose your retailer. Each retailer may offer different prices and shipping options, so it’s important to compare your options before making a purchase. For example, Amazon may offer free shipping for Prime members, while Best Buy may offer in-store pickup.

Step 3: Add the DVD to Your Cart

Once you’ve chosen your retailer, you’ll need to add the DVD to your cart. Make sure you select the correct version of the DVD, as there may be different editions available. Some retailers may also offer a digital version of the concert, so be sure to double-check your purchase before checking out.

Step 4: Check Out

After you’ve added the DVD to your cart, it’s time to check out. You’ll need to provide your shipping and payment information, and you may also be given the option to apply any promotional codes or gift cards you have. Make sure to review your order before submitting it to ensure that everything is correct.

FAQs

Q: What is included on the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A: The DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 includes the full concert, featuring 27 songs performed by Barbra Streisand. The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Barbra Streisand and her team.

Q: How much does the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 cost?

A: The cost of the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 varies depending on the retailer. Prices typically range from $10 to $20.

Q: Is the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 available in other formats?

A: Yes, the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 is also available in Blu-ray format. Some retailers may also offer a digital version of the concert.

Q: How long does shipping take for the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013?

A: Shipping times will vary depending on the retailer and your location. Some retailers may offer expedited shipping options for an additional fee.

Q: Can I return the DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013 if I’m not satisfied with it?

A: Return policies will vary depending on the retailer. Most retailers will allow returns within a certain timeframe, as long as the DVD is unopened and in its original packaging. Be sure to check the retailer’s return policy before making a purchase.

