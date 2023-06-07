How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Your Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013

A Comprehensive Guide for Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD

Barbra Streisand is an iconic American singer, actress, and filmmaker who has been entertaining audiences for over six decades. Her live performances are legendary, and her 2013 concert tour, Back to Brooklyn, was no exception. If you missed the tour or want to relive the magic, you can purchase the DVD of the concert. Here’s how to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013.

Step 1: Determine the Format

Before you buy the DVD, you need to determine which format you want. The Back to Brooklyn concert is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital download. The DVD is the most affordable option, while the Blu-ray offers higher quality video and audio. The digital download is the most convenient option, as you can watch the concert on your computer, phone, or tablet.

Step 2: Choose the Retailer

Once you’ve decided on the format, you need to choose where to buy the DVD. You can buy it from a variety of retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Each retailer offers different prices and shipping options, so be sure to compare them before making a purchase.

Step 3: Check the Price

The price of the DVD varies depending on the format and retailer. The DVD is the most affordable option, with prices ranging from $15 to $20. The Blu-ray is more expensive, with prices ranging from $20 to $30. The digital download is the most expensive option, with prices ranging from $25 to $30.

Step 4: Check the Shipping Options

If you choose to buy the DVD or Blu-ray, you need to check the shipping options. Some retailers offer free shipping, while others charge a fee. The shipping time also varies depending on the retailer and shipping method. Amazon offers free shipping for Prime members, while Best Buy offers free shipping for orders over $35.

Step 5: Place Your Order

Once you’ve chosen the format, retailer, price, and shipping options, it’s time to place your order. Make sure to double-check all the details, including the shipping address and payment information, before submitting your order. You should receive a confirmation email with the estimated delivery date and tracking information.

FAQs

Can I watch the DVD on my computer?

Yes, you can watch the DVD on your computer. Simply insert the DVD into your computer’s DVD drive and open the DVD player software.

Can I watch the digital download on my TV?

Yes, you can watch the digital download on your TV if it is connected to a device that can play digital files, such as a streaming media player or gaming console.

Does the DVD include bonus features?

Yes, the DVD includes bonus features, such as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with Barbra Streisand.

Can I buy the DVD in a physical store?

Yes, you can buy the DVD in a physical store. Check your local electronics or media store to see if they carry it.

Is the DVD region-free?

The DVD is region-free, which means it can be played on any DVD player worldwide. However, the Blu-ray is region-locked, so make sure to check the region code before purchasing.

