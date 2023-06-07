How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand\’s Dvd Of Back To Brooklyn 2013 : Your Guide to Purchasing Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

A Comprehensive Guide to Buying Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn DVD

How Do I Buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD Of Back To Brooklyn 2013?

Barbra Streisand is an icon in the music industry. She has sold millions of records and has won numerous awards throughout her career. Her live concerts are legendary, and fans who are unable to attend her shows in person often turn to her DVDs for a glimpse of her magic. Back to Brooklyn is one such DVD that captures the essence of Barbra Streisand’s live performance. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to buy Barbra Streisand’s DVD of Back to Brooklyn 2013.

Step 1: Choose Your Preferred Retailer

There are several retailers that sell Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD. You can choose to buy it from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, or Barnes & Noble. Each retailer has its own pricing and shipping policies, so it is important to choose the one that suits your needs the best.

Step 2: Search for the DVD

Once you have chosen your preferred retailer, search for Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD on their website. You can use the search bar to find the DVD quickly. Alternatively, you can browse through the music section or the DVD section to find the DVD.

Step 3: Add the DVD to Your Cart

Once you have found the DVD, add it to your cart. You may be prompted to choose the format of the DVD (DVD or Blu-Ray) and the quantity you wish to purchase. Make sure you double-check the format and quantity before adding it to your cart.

Step 4: Check Out

After adding the DVD to your cart, you can proceed to check out. You will need to enter your shipping address and payment information. Make sure you enter the correct information to avoid any delays or errors.

Step 5: Confirm Your Order

Before confirming your order, make sure you review the details of your order, including the shipping address, the format of the DVD, and the quantity. Once you have confirmed that everything is correct, you can place your order.

FAQs

How much does Barbra Streisand’s Back to Brooklyn 2013 DVD cost?

The cost of the DVD varies depending on the retailer and the format. On Amazon, the DVD costs $15.99, while the Blu-Ray version costs $22.99. Walmart sells the DVD for $15.99, and Best Buy has it for $14.99. Barnes & Noble sells the DVD for $26.99.

Is the DVD available in all regions?

The DVD is available in Region 1 format, which includes the United States and Canada. It may not be compatible with DVD players in other regions, such as Europe or Asia.

What is the running time of the DVD?

The DVD has a running time of approximately 120 minutes.

Can I watch the DVD on my computer or laptop?

Yes, you can watch the DVD on your computer or laptop if it has a DVD drive. Make sure you have a compatible media player, such as VLC or Windows Media Player.

Can I return the DVD if I’m not satisfied with it?

It depends on the retailer’s return policy. Most retailers allow returns within a certain time frame, usually 30 days. Make sure you check the return policy before purchasing the DVD.

Is the DVD available on streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu?

No, the DVD is not available on streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu. You can only buy the DVD from retailers that sell physical copies.

