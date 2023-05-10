How do I get from Paris airport to city? : A Complete Guide to Navigating Paris Airports: From Arrival to City Center

How to Navigate Paris Airports: A Complete Guide

Paris is one of the most visited cities in the world, with millions of tourists arriving every year. The city has two main airports – Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and Orly (ORY) – which are both well-connected to the city center. However, navigating Paris airports can be a daunting task, especially for first-time visitors. In this guide, we will provide a complete guide to navigating Paris airports, from arrival to the city center.

Arriving at Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport

Charles de Gaulle (CDG) is the largest airport in France and the second-busiest airport in Europe. It is located 23km northeast of Paris and has three terminals. When you arrive at CDG, the first thing you need to do is to go through passport control and collect your luggage. After collecting your luggage, you can either take public transport or a taxi to the city center.

Taking Public Transport from CDG to the City Center

CDG is well connected to the city center by public transport. There are several options available, including:

1. RER B Train:

The RER B train is the fastest and most convenient way to get from CDG to the city center. The train runs every 10-15 minutes from CDG Terminal 2 and takes around 30 minutes to reach the city center. The train stops at several stations in the city, including Gare du Nord, Châtelet-Les Halles, and Saint-Michel-Notre-Dame.

2. RoissyBus:

The RoissyBus is a direct bus service that runs from CDG to Paris Opera. The bus runs every 15-20 minutes from CDG Terminal 1 and 2 and takes around 60-75 minutes to reach the city center.

3. Bus 350/351:

Bus 350/351 is a public bus service that runs from CDG to the city center. The bus runs every 15-20 minutes from CDG Terminal 1, 2, and 3 and takes around 60-75 minutes to reach the city center.

Taking a Taxi from CDG to the City Center

If you prefer to take a taxi, there are several taxi stands outside each terminal at CDG. Taxis are metered, and the fare depends on the distance and time of day. The average fare from CDG to the city center is around €50-€70.

Arriving at Orly (ORY) Airport

Orly (ORY) is the second-largest airport in Paris and is located 14km south of Paris. It has two terminals – Orly 1-2 and Orly 3-4. When you arrive at ORY, the first thing you need to do is to go through passport control and collect your luggage. After collecting your luggage, you can either take public transport or a taxi to the city center.

Taking Public Transport from ORY to the City Center

Orly is well connected to the city center by public transport. There are several options available, including:

1. OrlyBus:

The OrlyBus is a direct bus service that runs from ORY to Denfert-Rochereau in the city center. The bus runs every 15-20 minutes from Orly 4 and takes around 30-40 minutes to reach the city center.

2. OrlyVal + RER B Train:

OrlyVal is an automated train service that connects ORY to the RER B train station at Antony. From Antony, you can take the RER B train to the city center. OrlyVal runs every 4-7 minutes from Orly 4 and takes around 10-15 minutes to reach Antony. The RER B train takes around 25-30 minutes to reach the city center.

3. Tramway T7 + Metro:

The Tramway T7 is a tram service that connects ORY to Villejuif-Louis Aragon. From Villejuif-Louis Aragon, you can take the metro to the city center. Tramway T7 runs every 8-15 minutes from Orly 4 and takes around 35-40 minutes to reach Villejuif-Louis Aragon. The metro takes around 20-25 minutes to reach the city center.

Taking a Taxi from ORY to the City Center

If you prefer to take a taxi, there are several taxi stands outside each terminal at ORY. Taxis are metered, and the fare depends on the distance and time of day. The average fare from ORY to the city center is around €35-€50.

Tips for Navigating Paris Airports

Plan ahead: Before you arrive at the airport, make sure you have a plan for how you will get to the city center. Research the different public transport options and their schedules, and consider booking a taxi in advance. Allow plenty of time: Paris airports can be busy, especially during peak travel times. Allow plenty of time to go through security, collect your luggage, and get to your transportation. Be prepared for security: When you arrive at the airport, be prepared for security checks. Make sure you have all your documents ready, including your passport and boarding pass, and follow the security guidelines. Use luggage storage services: If you have some time to spare before your flight, consider using luggage storage services. Both CDG and ORY have luggage storage facilities where you can store your luggage for a few hours or even a few days.

Conclusion

Navigating Paris airports can be a daunting task, but with a little planning and preparation, it can be a stress-free experience. Whether you choose to take public transport or a taxi, make sure you allow plenty of time and have a plan for how you will get to the city center. With this guide, you should be able to navigate Paris airports with ease and enjoy all that this beautiful city has to offer.