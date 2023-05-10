How do I not dress like a tourist in NYC? : 5 Simple Tips to Avoid Looking Like a Tourist in New York City

Tips for Blending in with the Locals in New York City

As one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, New York City attracts millions of visitors every year. While it’s easy to spot a tourist in the city, blending in with the locals can help you have a more authentic experience. If you’re planning a trip to the Big Apple, here are five simple tips to help you avoid looking like a tourist in New York City.

Dress Appropriately

New York City is a fashion-forward city, and locals take pride in their appearance. To avoid standing out like a sore thumb, it’s important to dress appropriately. While it’s okay to wear comfortable shoes and dress for the weather, avoid wearing anything that screams “I’m a tourist.” This includes fanny packs, oversized cameras, and souvenir t-shirts. Instead, opt for a more understated look that blends in with the locals. Stick to neutral colors, avoid logos and flashy accessories, and dress in layers that can be easily removed as the weather changes.

Know the Subway System

New York City’s subway system is one of the most efficient and affordable ways to get around the city, but it can be overwhelming for first-time visitors. To avoid looking like a tourist, make sure you know how to navigate the subway system before you arrive. Study a subway map, figure out which lines you need to take to get to your destination, and familiarize yourself with the different subway stations and their entrances and exits. If you’re nervous about using the subway, consider taking a taxi or rideshare service instead.

Eat Like a Local

New York City is known for its diverse culinary scene, but if you want to avoid looking like a tourist, it’s important to eat like a local. This means skipping the chain restaurants and tourist traps and seeking out authentic local cuisine. Some of the city’s most popular foods include pizza, bagels, hot dogs, and deli sandwiches. If you’re not sure where to eat, ask a local for recommendations or check out online reviews to find hidden gems.

Blend In on the Sidewalk

Walking down the sidewalks of New York City can be a bit of a challenge, especially during rush hour. To avoid standing out like a tourist, it’s important to blend in with the locals. This means walking with purpose, avoiding stopping in the middle of the sidewalk, and staying to the right when walking up or down stairs. Also, try to avoid looking up at the skyscrapers or taking too many photos, as this can make you look like a tourist.

Learn the Local Lingo

Finally, to avoid looking like a tourist in New York City, it’s important to learn the local lingo. While most people in the city speak English, there are a few phrases and words that are unique to the area. For example, instead of saying “subway,” locals often refer to it as “the train.” Additionally, the term “uptown” refers to north of 59th Street, while “downtown” refers to south of 14th Street. By learning the local lingo, you can better blend in with the locals and avoid standing out as a tourist.

In conclusion, New York City is an amazing place to visit, but if you want to avoid looking like a tourist, it’s important to blend in with the locals. By dressing appropriately, knowing the subway system, eating like a local, blending in on the sidewalk, and learning the local lingo, you can enjoy all that the city has to offer without standing out like a sore thumb.