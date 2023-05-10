How do I stop looking like a tourist in NYC? : Blend in with the locals: Tips for not looking like a tourist in NYC

How to Blend in with the Locals in NYC

New York City is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, and lifestyles. It is a city that never sleeps and has everything to offer to tourists and locals alike. However, if you want to experience the real New York, it is important to blend in with the locals. Being a tourist in NYC is not a bad thing, but it can make you an easy target for scams, pickpockets, and unnecessary attention. Here are some tips to help you blend in with the locals and not look like a tourist in NYC.

Dress Appropriately

New Yorkers dress according to the season, weather, and occasion. They do not wear flip-flops in winter or a suit to a casual dinner. If you want to blend in with the locals, dress appropriately for the occasion. Wear comfortable shoes for walking, a jacket in winter, and sunglasses in summer. Keep your clothing simple, and avoid wearing anything too flashy or too touristy.

Use Public Transportation

One of the most efficient ways to get around in NYC is by using public transportation. New Yorkers use the subway, buses, and taxis to get around the city. If you want to blend in with the locals, use public transportation. Learn how to read the subway map, and purchase a Metrocard. Avoid taking the touristy hop-on-hop-off buses, as they are expensive and attract unwanted attention.

Walk Like a New Yorker

New Yorkers walk fast and with a purpose. They do not stop in the middle of the sidewalk to take a picture or stare at a map. If you want to blend in with the locals, walk like a New Yorker. Keep to the right side of the sidewalk, avoid blocking pedestrian traffic, and walk with confidence. It is also important to be aware of your surroundings and keep your valuables close to you.

Avoid Times Square

Times Square is a popular tourist destination, but it is not a place where locals hang out. It is crowded, noisy, and attracts scammers and pickpockets. If you want to blend in with the locals, avoid Times Square. Instead, explore neighborhoods like Greenwich Village, SoHo, and Williamsburg. These neighborhoods offer a more authentic New York experience and are less crowded with tourists.

Eat Like a New Yorker

New York is known for its diverse culinary scene. From street food to fine dining, there is something for everyone. If you want to blend in with the locals, eat like a New Yorker. Try the local cuisine, like pizza, bagels, and hot dogs. Avoid chain restaurants and fast food joints, as they are not a part of the local culture. Also, tip your servers 20%, as it is customary in the city.

Learn the Language

New Yorkers have a unique way of speaking. They use a lot of slang and speak fast. If you want to blend in with the locals, learn the language. Familiarize yourself with common phrases like “What’s up?” and “I’m walking here!” Also, learn how to pronounce the names of streets and neighborhoods correctly. It will help you communicate better with the locals and avoid unnecessary attention.

Be Polite

New Yorkers may seem rough around the edges, but they are polite and courteous. If you want to blend in with the locals, be polite. Say “please” and “thank you,” hold doors open for others, and offer your seat to someone who needs it. It is also important to respect the local customs and traditions, like not littering or smoking in public places.

In conclusion, blending in with the locals in NYC requires a bit of effort and awareness. By dressing appropriately, using public transportation, walking like a New Yorker, avoiding Times Square, eating like a New Yorker, learning the language, and being polite, you can experience the real New York and avoid unnecessary attention. Remember, being a tourist in NYC is not a bad thing, but blending in with the locals can help you have a more authentic experience.

