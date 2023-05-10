How do narcissists treat their partners? : The Narcissist’s Playbook: How They Treat Their Partners

Narcissists: The Playbook of Tactics for Manipulating and Controlling Partners

Narcissists are individuals who have an inflated sense of self-importance and are highly self-centered. They possess an insatiable need for admiration and attention and often exploit others to get what they want. When it comes to their partners, narcissists have a playbook of tactics that they use to control and dominate them. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of the most common ways that narcissists treat their partners.

Love Bombing

Love bombing is an intense and overwhelming display of affection and attention that narcissists use to hook their partners and keep them under their control. In the early stages of a relationship, a narcissist will shower their partner with gifts, compliments, and attention. They’ll make their partner feel like they’re the most important person in the world and that they’ve finally found their soulmate. Love bombing is a tactic that narcissists use to get their partner to become emotionally attached to them quickly.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that involves manipulating someone into questioning their own reality. Narcissists are skilled at gaslighting, and they use it to make their partners doubt their own perceptions and memories. For example, a narcissist might deny saying something hurtful or claim that their partner is overreacting to something that they said or did. Gaslighting can be incredibly damaging to a person’s mental health and self-esteem.

Emotional Manipulation

Narcissists are experts at emotional manipulation, and they use it to get what they want from their partners. They’ll play on their partner’s emotions, guilt, and insecurities to make them do their bidding. For example, a narcissist might make their partner feel guilty for not spending enough time with them or for wanting to spend time with their friends instead. Emotional manipulation is a way for narcissists to control their partners and keep them under their thumb.

Withholding Affection

Narcissists often use affection as a tool to control their partners. They’ll withhold affection and attention when their partner doesn’t do what they want or when they feel like they’re losing control. For example, a narcissist might refuse to hug or kiss their partner if they don’t agree to do something they want or if they sense that their partner is pulling away. Withholding affection is a way for narcissists to punish their partners and make them feel like they’re not good enough.

Blame-Shifting

Narcissists are masters at blame-shifting, which is a tactic that involves deflecting responsibility for their own behavior and actions onto someone else. When a narcissist does something wrong, they’ll often blame their partner for it or make excuses for their behavior. For example, a narcissist might blame their partner for not being supportive enough or for not understanding them. Blame-shifting is a way for narcissists to avoid taking responsibility for their actions and to make their partners feel like they’re the ones at fault.

Isolating Their Partner

Narcissists often isolate their partners from friends and family as a way to control them and make them dependent on them. They’ll discourage their partner from spending time with others or make it difficult for them to maintain relationships outside of the relationship. Isolating their partner can be incredibly damaging to their mental health and wellbeing, as it can lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Verbal Abuse

Narcissists are often verbally abusive to their partners, using insults, put-downs, and criticism to control and manipulate them. Verbal abuse can be incredibly damaging to a person’s self-esteem and mental health, and it can have long-lasting effects on their sense of self-worth. Narcissists use verbal abuse as a way to keep their partners under their control and to make them feel like they’re not good enough.

In conclusion, narcissists have a playbook of tactics that they use to manipulate and control their partners. From love bombing to verbal abuse, these tactics can be incredibly damaging to a person’s mental health and wellbeing. If you suspect that you’re in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s important to seek help and support from a therapist or counselor. Remember, you deserve to be treated with love and respect, and you don’t have to tolerate any form of abuse or manipulation.