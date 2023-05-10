How do New Yorkers say hello? : The Many Ways New Yorkers Greet Each Other

New York City: A Melting Pot of Greetings

New York City is a melting pot of cultures and traditions from all over the world. With such a diverse population, it’s no surprise that there are many different ways that New Yorkers greet each other. From the classic “hello” to the more unique and creative greetings, here are just a few of the many ways that New Yorkers say hello.

The Classic Greeting: “Hello”

The most common way to greet someone in New York City is with a simple “hello”. This is a polite and straightforward way to acknowledge someone’s presence and start a conversation. While it may seem basic, saying “hello” with a smile and a friendly tone can go a long way in making someone feel welcome.

The New York Nod

Another common greeting in New York is the “New York nod”. This is a subtle nod of the head that is often accompanied by a brief smile or a “hey”. It’s a quick and casual way to acknowledge someone without interrupting their day.

The Fist Bump

For a more informal greeting, many New Yorkers opt for the fist bump. This is a quick and easy way to say hello to friends or colleagues and is often used in more casual settings, such as at a bar or a party.

The Hug

While not as common as some of the other greetings on this list, hugs are still a popular way to greet friends and family in New York. This is especially true among younger generations who are more comfortable with physical touch. Hugs are a warm and welcoming way to show someone that you care.

The High Five

Another informal greeting that is popular among friends is the high five. This is a fun and playful way to say hello and is often used in celebratory situations, such as after a sports game or a successful project at work.

The Double Cheek Kiss

For those who are more familiar with European customs, the double cheek kiss is a popular way to greet friends in New York City. This involves lightly kissing both cheeks of the person you are greeting and is often accompanied by a hug or a warm embrace.

The Handshake

The handshake is a classic way to greet someone in a professional setting, such as a business meeting or job interview. A firm handshake can convey confidence and respect, and is an important part of networking in New York City.

The Wave

For a more casual greeting, many New Yorkers opt for the wave. This can be a simple wave of the hand or a more elaborate gesture, such as a wave and a smile or a wave and a verbal greeting.

The Salute

While not as common as some of the other greetings on this list, military personnel and veterans often greet each other with a salute. This is a formal and respectful way to acknowledge someone’s service and sacrifice.

The Bow

For those who are familiar with Asian customs, the bow is a popular way to greet someone in New York City. This involves a slight bow of the head and is often accompanied by a verbal greeting or a handshake.

In conclusion, New Yorkers have many different ways of greeting each other, from the classic “hello” to the more unique and creative greetings. Whether it’s a simple nod or a warm embrace, these greetings are an important part of the city’s diverse culture and traditions. So, next time you’re in New York, try out some of these greetings and see which ones feel the most natural to you.

