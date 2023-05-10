How do you avoid lines in London? : Skip the Queue: Insider Tips for Avoiding Lines in London

7 Insider Tips to Skip the Queues and Make the Most of Your London Visit

London is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors each year. However, with popularity comes large crowds and long lines at popular attractions, which can be frustrating and time-consuming. If you want to make the most of your time in the city and avoid the queues, here are seven insider tips to help you plan your trip.

Buy Tickets in Advance

Buying tickets in advance is one of the simplest ways to avoid long lines in London. Many popular attractions, such as the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace, and the London Eye, offer online ticket sales. By purchasing tickets online, you can skip the ticket line and head straight to the entrance, saving you time and often money as well. Online ticket sales usually offer discounts or package deals, so it’s worth checking before you go.

Visit at Off-Peak Times

If you’re looking to avoid crowds and long lines, visiting at off-peak times is a good option. Peak tourist season in London typically runs from June to August, so if you’re able to visit during the shoulder season, which is usually April and May or September and October, you’ll likely find shorter lines and fewer crowds. Additionally, some attractions offer extended hours during the shoulder season, so you can make the most of your time in the city.

Get an Early Start

Getting an early start can help you beat the crowds and avoid long lines. Many attractions open early in the morning, and arriving at opening time can mean you’ll be one of the first in line. This not only means you’ll have a shorter wait time, but you’ll also have more time to explore the attraction before it gets too crowded. If you’re not a morning person, consider visiting later in the afternoon or evening when the crowds are thinner.

Use a Tour Guide or Private Tour

Using a tour guide or booking a private tour is another option for skipping the line. Many tour companies have agreements with popular attractions that allow them to skip the line, so you’ll be able to get in without waiting. Additionally, tour guides can provide insider knowledge and access to areas of the attraction that are not open to the general public, making your experience more memorable and unique.

Use a Fast Pass or VIP Ticket

Some attractions in London offer fast passes or VIP tickets, which allow you to skip the line and gain priority access. These tickets are often more expensive than regular tickets, but they can be worth the investment if you’re short on time or simply don’t want to spend your day waiting in line. Fast passes or VIP tickets are available for attractions such as the London Eye, Madame Tussauds, and the Tower of London.

Take Advantage of Memberships and Passes

If you’re planning to visit multiple attractions in London, it may be worth investing in a membership or pass. Many attractions offer memberships that provide unlimited access for a set period of time, and some passes, such as the London Pass or the Merlin Pass, provide access to multiple attractions for a reduced price. Additionally, some passes offer fast track entry to certain attractions, allowing you to skip the line and make the most of your time in the city.

Check for Special Events and Exhibitions

Finally, it’s worth checking for special events and exhibitions at the attractions you’re interested in visiting. These events often attract smaller crowds and can provide a unique experience that’s different from the regular attraction. Additionally, some special events offer priority access or early entry, allowing you to skip the line and enjoy the event before the crowds arrive.

In conclusion, waiting in line may be an inevitable part of visiting London’s popular attractions, but there are many ways to skip the queue and make the most of your time in the city. Whether you’re purchasing tickets in advance, visiting at off-peak times, or taking advantage of fast passes and VIP tickets, these insider tips can help you make the most of your London experience without spending your day waiting in line.