How do you drive in England American? : Mastering the Art of Driving in England as an American

Driving in England as an American: Tips and Tricks

Driving in a foreign country can be an exciting experience, but it can also be a daunting one. For Americans driving in England, there are several challenges to overcome, including driving on the opposite side of the car and road and following different rules and regulations. However, with some practice and preparation, mastering the art of driving in England can be a rewarding experience.

Basic Rules and Regulations

Before hitting the road, it is important to understand the basic rules and regulations of driving in England. Speed limits are typically in miles per hour, with the standard limit being 60 mph on motorways and 30 mph in built-up areas. Drivers must also pay attention to road signs and markings, as they may differ from those in the United States. It is also important to note that all passengers must wear seat belts at all times, and it is illegal to use a mobile phone while driving.

Familiarize Yourself with the Layout of the Car

Before driving in England, it is recommended that American drivers familiarize themselves with the layout of the car. The gear shift and hand brake are typically located on the opposite side of the car, as well as the turn signal and windshield wiper controls. It may take some time to get used to the new layout, but with practice, it will become second nature.

Navigation

Another key aspect of driving in England is navigation. American drivers may be used to using GPS devices that are pre-programmed for the United States, but it is important to have a GPS device that is specifically designed for the United Kingdom. This will ensure that the device can provide accurate directions and avoid any confusion caused by differences in road names and landmarks.

Driving on the Opposite Side of the Road

When it comes to driving on the opposite side of the road, it is important to stay alert and focused at all times. American drivers may find it helpful to practice in a quiet area before driving on busier roads. It is also important to pay attention to road signs and markings, as they will indicate which lane to use and when to turn.

Cultural Differences

Finally, it is important to be aware of the cultural differences that may affect driving in England. British drivers tend to be more polite and considerate on the road, and it is common to thank other drivers with a wave or nod. It is also important to be aware of the etiquette surrounding roundabouts, which are common in England. Drivers should yield to traffic already on the roundabout and signal their intentions clearly.

Conclusion

In conclusion, mastering the art of driving in England as an American requires preparation and practice. It is important to familiarize oneself with the rules and regulations of driving in England, as well as the layout of the car and navigation devices. Drivers should also stay alert and focused at all times, and be aware of cultural differences that may affect driving. With some patience and determination, American drivers can successfully navigate the roads of England and enjoy all that this beautiful country has to offer.