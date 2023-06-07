How Do You Get From Charles De Gaulle Airport To Paris Gare De L\’est : Navigating the Journey from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare De L’est

“Guide to Traveling from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare De L’est”

Getting from Charles De Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est

Paris is a city that is visited by millions of tourists from around the world every year. Charles de Gaulle Airport is one of the most popular airports for travelers to arrive at, with many flights arriving from different parts of the world. Once you land at Charles de Gaulle Airport, you may be wondering how to get to Paris Gare de l’Est. Paris Gare de l’Est is one of the busiest train stations in Paris and is located in the 10th arrondissement of the city. This article will guide you on how to get from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est.

Option 1: Taxi

Taking a taxi from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est is the most convenient and quickest option. Taxis are available outside each terminal at the airport, and it is easy to find them. The journey from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est takes about 35 minutes, depending on traffic. The cost of the taxi ride is approximately €50-€60.

Option 2: RER Train

The RER train is the most affordable way to get from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est. The RER B train line is the only train line that connects Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris. You can find the RER train station at Terminal 2 of the airport. If you arrive at Terminal 1 or 3, you can take the CDGVAL shuttle train to Terminal 2.

Once you arrive at the RER train station at Charles de Gaulle Airport, you need to buy a ticket to Paris Gare de l’Est. The cost of the ticket is €10 per person. The journey takes approximately 30 minutes, and the trains run every 10-15 minutes. When you arrive at Paris Gare de l’Est, you can take a taxi or the metro to your final destination.

Option 3: Bus

Taking a bus from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est is another affordable option. The bus company Le Bus Direct operates a shuttle bus service from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est. The bus station is located outside Terminal 2E and 2F. The journey takes approximately 50 minutes, depending on traffic. The cost of the ticket is €18 per person.

Once you arrive at Paris Gare de l’Est, you can take a taxi or the metro to your final destination.

FAQs

Q: How long does it take to get from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est?

A: The journey from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est takes approximately 35 minutes by taxi, 30 minutes by RER train, and 50 minutes by bus.

Q: How much does it cost to get from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est?

A: The cost of a taxi ride from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est is approximately €50-€60. The cost of an RER train ticket is €10 per person, and the cost of a Le Bus Direct shuttle bus ticket is €18 per person.

Q: Is it safe to take a taxi from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est?

A: Yes, it is safe to take a taxi from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est. However, it is always important to make sure that you are taking a licensed taxi and that the meter is on.

Q: Can I buy an RER train ticket at Charles de Gaulle Airport?

A: Yes, you can buy an RER train ticket at Charles de Gaulle Airport. The RER train station is located at Terminal 2 of the airport.

Q: Is there a direct bus from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est?

A: Yes, there is a direct bus from Charles de Gaulle Airport to Paris Gare de l’Est. The bus company Le Bus Direct operates a shuttle bus service from the airport to the train station.

