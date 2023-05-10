How do you get to the Rockefeller Center to see the tree? : The Ultimate Guide to Visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The Magic of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree: Your Ultimate Guide

The holiday season in New York City is a magical time, full of festive cheer and holiday spirit. From the dazzling window displays on Fifth Avenue to ice skating in Central Park, there’s no shortage of holiday attractions in the city. One of the most iconic and beloved holiday attractions is the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. This towering evergreen, adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, has been a symbol of the holiday season in New York since 1933. If you’re planning a trip to the city during the holidays, here’s your ultimate guide to visiting the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

History of the Tree

The tradition of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree began during the Great Depression. In 1931, construction of Rockefeller Center began, and workers were struggling to make ends meet. John D. Rockefeller Jr. wanted to boost morale and lift spirits during this difficult time, so he decided to put up a Christmas tree in the construction site. The first tree was a modest 20-foot-tall balsam fir, decorated with handmade ornaments and garlands.

The following year, the tradition continued, and the tree grew to 50 feet tall. In 1933, the first official lighting ceremony was held, and a 50-foot-tall tree was adorned with 700 lights. Since then, the tree has grown in size and spectacle, with the current tree standing at an impressive 75 feet tall and weighing 11 tons.

When to Visit

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is typically erected in early November, and the official lighting ceremony is usually held in late November or early December. The tree remains lit until early January, so there’s plenty of time to visit during the holiday season.

If you’re looking to avoid the crowds, the best time to visit is during the daytime on weekdays. The area around Rockefeller Center can get very crowded, especially on weekends and in the evenings. If you’re planning to visit during the lighting ceremony, be prepared for massive crowds and long lines.

Getting There

Rockefeller Center is located in Midtown Manhattan, between 48th and 51st Streets and Fifth and Sixth Avenues. The area is easily accessible by subway, with several stations located nearby. The closest subway stations are:

Rockefeller Center (B, D, F, and M trains)

Fifth Avenue/53rd Street (E and M trains)

47-50 Streets/Rockefeller Center (B, D, F, and M trains)

If you’re driving, be aware that parking in the area can be difficult and expensive. Consider taking public transportation or a taxi instead.

What to Expect

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a massive attraction, and the area around it can get very crowded. During peak times, there may be long lines to get close to the tree or to take photos. Be prepared to wait and be patient.

The tree itself is a sight to behold. It’s adorned with thousands of twinkling lights and topped with a massive Swarovski crystal star. The surrounding area is decorated with holiday wreaths, garlands, and other festive decorations.

In addition to the tree, there are several other holiday attractions at Rockefeller Center. The iconic ice skating rink is open for the season, and there are several holiday shops and restaurants in the area.

Tips for Visiting

Dress warmly: The area around Rockefeller Center can get very chilly during the winter months. Dress in layers, wear warm socks and boots, and bring gloves and a hat.

Bring a camera: The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a beautiful sight, and you’ll want to capture it on camera. Bring a camera or smartphone with a good camera to take photos.

Plan ahead: If you’re planning to visit during the lighting ceremony, be prepared for massive crowds. Arrive early, and be prepared to wait in line.

Consider a tour: Several tour companies offer holiday tours of Rockefeller Center and other holiday attractions in the city. Consider a guided tour to learn more about the history and significance of the tree.

Be respectful: Remember that the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a symbol of the holiday season in New York. Be respectful of the area, and refrain from climbing on or damaging the tree or decorations.

Conclusion

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is a beloved holiday attraction in New York City. Whether you’re a local or a tourist, visiting the tree is a must-do during the holiday season. Plan ahead, dress warmly, and be prepared for crowds, and you’ll have a magical holiday experience.

