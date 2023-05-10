How do you pay for the black cab in London? : Your Guide to Paying for Black Cabs in London

How to Pay for a Black Cab in London: Your Ultimate Guide

If you’re a tourist in London, you’re likely to use a black cab at some point. These iconic taxis have been a fixture in the city since the 19th century, and they remain an important part of London’s transportation system to this day. But how do you pay for a black cab in London? In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the different payment options so you can be prepared for your next ride.

Cash

The most traditional and straightforward way to pay for a black cab is with cash. You can pay with either pounds sterling or euros, and the driver will provide you with change if necessary. It’s important to note that black cabs do not accept credit or debit cards, so if you plan on paying with cash, make sure you have enough on hand to cover your fare.

Contactless Payment

In recent years, black cabs have started accepting contactless payment methods, making it easier than ever to pay for your ride. Simply tap your contactless card or mobile device on the reader located in the back of the cab, and your fare will be automatically charged to your account. Contactless payment is particularly convenient if you don’t have any cash on hand or if you prefer not to carry large amounts of money with you.

Credit/Debit Cards

While black cabs don’t accept credit or debit cards directly, there are a few workarounds that can make it possible to pay with plastic. Some drivers have installed card readers in their cabs, allowing passengers to pay with their cards. However, this is not a universal option, so it’s best to confirm with the driver before getting in the cab.

Another option is to use a third-party payment service like CabCharge or Hailo. These services allow you to pay for your black cab ride with a credit or debit card, and they’re accepted by most black cab drivers in London. You’ll need to download the app for the service you want to use and register your payment information before you can use it to pay for a ride.

Uber

While technically not a black cab, Uber has become a popular transportation option in London in recent years. Uber drivers use their own cars to provide rides, and passengers pay through the Uber app using a credit or debit card. While there are some differences between Uber and traditional black cabs (for example, Uber drivers don’t have the same rigorous training and testing requirements as black cab drivers), it’s a convenient and affordable option for many travelers.

Tips

One thing to keep in mind when paying for a black cab in London is tipping. While it’s not required, it’s generally expected that you’ll tip your driver if you’re happy with the service you received. A typical tip is around 10% of the fare, but you can adjust up or down depending on your experience.

Conclusion

Whether you’re paying with cash, contactless payment, or a credit/debit card, there are several ways to pay for a black cab in London. By knowing your options ahead of time, you can be prepared for your next ride and avoid any surprises when it comes time to pay. And don’t forget to tip your driver if you’re happy with the service – it’s a small gesture that can go a long way in showing your appreciation for a job well done.