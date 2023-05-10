How do you tell if you are a victim of a narcissist? : 10 Warning Signs That You’re Dealing with a Narcissistic Abuser

Signs of Narcissistic Abuse in Relationships

Being in a relationship with a narcissistic abuser is not easy, and identifying the signs can be challenging. Narcissistic abusers are experts in manipulation, often using their charm and charisma to keep their victims under their control. They prey on the vulnerable and leave their victims feeling confused, hurt, and powerless. Here are ten warning signs that you may be dealing with a narcissistic abuser in your relationship.

Need for Control

One of the biggest warning signs of a narcissistic abuser is their need for control. They may try to dictate what you wear, who you can talk to, and where you can go. They may also try to control your thoughts and emotions, making you feel as though you’re always walking on eggshells around them.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a tactic used by narcissistic abusers to make their victims doubt their own reality. They may deny things that you know to be true, blame you for things that aren’t your fault, or tell you that you’re crazy. Over time, this can make you doubt your own sanity and make it easier for the abuser to control you.

Lack of Empathy

Narcissistic abusers are often unable to empathize with others. They may not understand how their actions are hurting you or may not care. They may also be quick to dismiss your feelings or tell you that you’re overreacting.

Self-centeredness

Narcissistic abusers are often self-centered and make everything about them. They may dominate conversations, interrupt you when you’re speaking, or make everything a competition. They may also be quick to take credit for your accomplishments and blame you for their failures.

Emotional Blackmail

Emotional blackmail is a tactic used by narcissistic abusers to get what they want. They may threaten to leave you, harm themselves, or withhold love and affection if you don’t do what they want. This can make you feel trapped and powerless.

Isolation

Narcissistic abusers often try to isolate their victims from friends and family. They may tell you that your loved ones don’t understand you or that they’re not good for you. Over time, this can make you feel alone and dependent on the abuser.

Entitlement

Narcissistic abusers often have a sense of entitlement. They may feel as though they deserve special treatment or that the rules don’t apply to them. They may also be quick to anger if they don’t get what they want.

Abuse

Narcissistic abusers may use physical or emotional abuse to control their victims. They may hit, push, or shove you, or they may use verbal abuse to make you feel worthless or ashamed. If you’re experiencing physical or emotional abuse, it’s important to seek help right away.

Projection

Narcissistic abusers often project their faults onto their victims. They may accuse you of cheating, lying, or being unfaithful when they’re the ones who are guilty. This can make you feel as though you’re going crazy and can be a sign that the abuser is trying to deflect attention away from their own faults.

Pattern of Unhealthy Relationships

If you’re dealing with a narcissistic abuser, it’s important to recognize that they may have a pattern of unhealthy relationships. They may have a history of cheating, lying, or manipulating others, and may not be able to sustain healthy relationships over time.

It’s important to seek help if you’re experiencing any of these warning signs. Narcissistic abuse can have long-term effects on your mental and emotional well-being, and it’s important to take steps to protect yourself. Reach out to a trusted friend or family member, seek counseling or therapy, and consider seeking legal help if you’re experiencing physical abuse. You deserve to be treated with respect and kindness, and no one has the right to control or manipulate you.