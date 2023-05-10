How does a narcissist control your life? : The Power of Manipulation: How Narcissists Control Your Life

The Dangers of Narcissistic Manipulation: How to Recognize and Protect Yourself

Manipulation is a powerful tool that can be used to control others. Narcissists are especially skilled at manipulation and use it to control the people around them. Narcissists are individuals who have an inflated sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a constant need for admiration and attention. They are masters of manipulation and use it to their advantage to control their victims.

The power of manipulation lies in the fact that it can be subtle or overt. It can be as simple as a compliment or as complex as a multi-step plan to control someone’s thoughts and actions. Narcissists are experts at both types of manipulation and use them interchangeably to control their victims.

Subtle manipulation involves using small, seemingly innocent actions or words to control someone. For example, a narcissist may compliment their victim on their appearance or intelligence, but then follow it up with a subtle criticism. This creates confusion in the victim’s mind and makes them more susceptible to the narcissist’s control.

Overt manipulation involves more obvious tactics such as threats, intimidation, and physical violence. Narcissists who use overt manipulation are often more dangerous than those who use subtle manipulation because they are willing to use violence to get what they want.

The power of manipulation is further enhanced by the fact that narcissists are often very charming and charismatic. They are skilled at reading people and can quickly determine what their victim wants to hear or see. This allows them to manipulate their victim’s emotions and create a false sense of trust.

Narcissists also use gaslighting as a form of manipulation. Gaslighting is a tactic where the abuser manipulates their victim’s perception of reality. They may deny that certain events occurred or make the victim doubt their own memory or sanity. This is a particularly insidious form of manipulation because it can cause the victim to feel like they are losing their mind.

The power of manipulation can be especially damaging in romantic relationships. Narcissists often use love bombing as a tactic to gain control over their partner. Love bombing involves showering the victim with attention, compliments, and gifts in the early stages of the relationship. This creates a strong emotional bond between the narcissist and their partner, making it more difficult for the victim to leave the relationship.

Once the victim is emotionally invested in the relationship, the narcissist may begin to use subtle or overt manipulation to control their partner. They may use guilt, fear, or intimidation to get their partner to do what they want. This can lead to a cycle of abuse where the victim feels trapped and unable to leave the relationship.

Narcissists also use triangulation as a form of manipulation in romantic relationships. Triangulation involves bringing a third person into the relationship to create jealousy or competition between the victim and their partner. This can be a real person or an imaginary one, and it is used to create a sense of insecurity in the victim.

The power of manipulation can also be seen in the workplace. Narcissists often use their charm and charisma to climb the corporate ladder and gain power over their colleagues. They may use subtle manipulation to get what they want or overt manipulation to intimidate their coworkers.

Narcissists may also use gossip as a form of manipulation in the workplace. They may spread rumors or lies about their coworkers to gain an advantage or to create divisions within the workplace. This can be particularly damaging to the victim’s reputation and can make it difficult for them to advance in their career.

The power of manipulation can be difficult to recognize, especially in the early stages of a relationship or workplace interaction. However, there are signs that can indicate that someone is being manipulated by a narcissist. These include:

Feeling like you are walking on eggshells around the narcissist

Feeling like you are constantly being criticized or judged

Feeling like you are not good enough or that you are always falling short of the narcissist’s expectations

Feeling like you are losing your sense of self or your sense of reality

Feeling like you are being emotionally or physically abused

If you suspect that you are being manipulated by a narcissist, it is important to seek help. This may involve talking to a therapist, seeking support from friends and family, or even leaving the relationship or workplace.

In conclusion, the power of manipulation is a tool that narcissists use to control their victims. They are skilled at both subtle and overt manipulation, using their charm and charisma to gain the trust of their victims. It is important for people to recognize the signs of manipulation and seek help if they suspect that they are being controlled by a narcissist. With the right support, victims can break free from the cycle of abuse and regain their sense of self and reality.