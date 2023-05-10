How does a narcissist end a relationship? : The Narcissist’s Playbook: How They End Relationships

Understanding Narcissism and How it Affects Relationships

Narcissism is a personality disorder that affects a person’s ability to empathize with others. Narcissists have an inflated sense of self-importance and a need for admiration. They are often charming and charismatic, but their behavior can be destructive to those who get too close. Narcissists are experts at manipulating those around them to get what they want. They use a variety of tactics to control and dominate their partners, often ending relationships abruptly and without warning.

The Narcissist’s Playbook: Tactics Used to End Relationships

The Silent Treatment

The silent treatment is a classic narcissistic tactic. It involves the narcissist completely ignoring their partner for an extended period of time. This can be days, weeks, or even months. The silent treatment is designed to make the victim feel anxious, confused, and desperate for attention. The narcissist wants their victim to feel like they have done something wrong, even though they have not. The silent treatment is a way for the narcissist to exert control over their partner and to punish them for not meeting their needs.

Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse in which the narcissist manipulates their partner into questioning their own sanity. The narcissist will twist the truth and make their partner doubt their own perception of reality. Gaslighting can be incredibly damaging to a person’s mental health. It can leave them feeling confused, anxious, and helpless. The narcissist uses gaslighting as a way to maintain control over their partner and to make them feel like they are going crazy.

Blaming

Narcissists are experts at deflecting blame. When things go wrong in a relationship, the narcissist will always find a way to blame their partner. They will never take responsibility for their own actions. Instead, they will twist the situation around and make it seem like their partner is the one at fault. This can be incredibly frustrating for the victim, who may feel like they can never do anything right.

Cheating

Cheating is a common tactic used by narcissists to end relationships. The narcissist will cheat on their partner and then blame them for the infidelity. They will say things like “if you had just been more attentive, I wouldn’t have had to cheat.” This is a way for the narcissist to avoid taking responsibility for their own actions. They use cheating as a way to hurt their partner and to make them feel like they are not good enough.

Discarding

Discarding is the ultimate form of abandonment. It is when the narcissist completely cuts off all contact with their partner without any warning. The narcissist will simply disappear from their partner’s life, leaving them feeling confused and devastated. Discarding is a way for the narcissist to exert maximum control over their partner. It is a way for them to punish their partner for not meeting their needs.

Protecting Yourself from Narcissistic Abuse

If you are in a relationship with a narcissist, it is important to recognize these tactics and to protect yourself from narcissistic abuse. Here are some tips to help you protect yourself:

Learn about narcissism

Educate yourself about narcissism and its effects on relationships. This will help you recognize the signs and protect yourself from narcissistic abuse.

Establish boundaries

Establish clear boundaries with the narcissist. Let them know what behavior is unacceptable and what the consequences will be if they cross those boundaries.

Seek support

Seek support from friends, family, or a therapist. Narcissistic abuse can be incredibly damaging to a person’s mental health, and it is important to have a support system in place.

Practice self-care

Practice self-care and prioritize your mental health. Take time for yourself and engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation.

In conclusion, understanding narcissism and its effects on relationships is crucial for protecting yourself from narcissistic abuse. Narcissists use a variety of tactics to manipulate and control their partners, often ending relationships abruptly and without warning. By educating yourself, establishing boundaries, seeking support, and practicing self-care, you can protect yourself from the devastating effects of narcissistic abuse.