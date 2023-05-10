How does a narcissist make love? : Behind Closed Doors: The Secret World of Narcissistic Love

Behind Closed Doors: The Hidden World of Narcissistic Love

Narcissism is a personality disorder characterized by a grandiose sense of self-importance, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration. While many people associate narcissism with celebrities, politicians, and other high-profile individuals, the truth is that narcissism can be found in all walks of life, including romantic relationships. In these relationships, the narcissistic partner is often charming, charismatic, and seductive, drawing their partner in with flattery, gifts, and attention. However, as the relationship progresses, the partner begins to see a different side of their narcissistic partner, one that is self-centered, manipulative, and abusive.

Gaslighting: A Form of Psychological Manipulation

One of the biggest challenges faced by those in narcissistic relationships is the difficulty in recognizing the abuse. Narcissistic partners often use gaslighting, a form of psychological manipulation, to make their partners doubt themselves and question their own perceptions of reality. Gaslighting can take many forms, including denying that certain events happened, blaming their partner for their own shortcomings, and twisting the truth to suit their own needs.

Love Bombing: A Technique to Gain Control

Another common tactic used by narcissistic partners is love bombing, a technique used to overwhelm their partner with affection and attention in order to gain control over them. Love bombing can include grand gestures, such as expensive gifts or trips, as well as constant communication and praise. However, once the narcissistic partner has gained control, they may suddenly withdraw their affection, leaving their partner confused and hurt.

Triangulation: Creating Jealousy and Competition

Narcissistic partners may also engage in what is known as triangulation, involving a third person in the relationship in order to create jealousy and competition. This can include flirting with others in front of their partner, talking about ex-partners in a positive light, or even pursuing affairs.

The Escalation of Abuse

One of the most insidious aspects of narcissistic relationships is the way in which the abuse can escalate over time. As the partner becomes more enmeshed in the relationship, the narcissistic partner may begin to isolate them from friends and family, making it more difficult for the partner to leave. They may also use threats of violence, either physical or emotional, in order to maintain control.

The Impact of Narcissistic Relationships

The impact of narcissistic relationships on the partner can be devastating. Those in these relationships may experience anxiety, depression, PTSD, and a range of physical symptoms as a result of the abuse. They may struggle with feelings of shame, guilt, and self-blame, and may find it difficult to trust others or form healthy relationships in the future.

Breaking Free from Narcissistic Relationships

Despite the challenges, there is hope for those in narcissistic relationships. The first step is to recognize the abuse, which can be difficult given the tactics used by narcissistic partners. Seeking support from friends, family, or a therapist can also be helpful in breaking free from the cycle of abuse. Developing a strong sense of self-worth and boundaries can also be important in protecting oneself from future abusive relationships.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the world of narcissistic love is a secret one, hidden behind closed doors and often invisible to those who are not directly involved. Those in these relationships may struggle with recognizing the abuse, which can escalate over time and have devastating consequences. However, with support and self-care, it is possible to break free from the cycle of abuse and move towards a healthier and happier future.