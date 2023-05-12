How Does Ridiculousness Get Their Videos : Behind the Scenes: How Ridiculousness Finds Their Viral Videos

How Ridiculousness Finds Viral Videos: A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Ridiculousness is a popular TV show on MTV that features viral videos of people doing funny, outrageous, and sometimes dangerous things. The show has been on the air for over a decade and has become a staple of modern pop culture. But have you ever wondered how the show finds these viral videos? In this article, we will take a look behind the scenes at the process that Ridiculousness goes through to find the videos that make us laugh and cringe.

Step 1: The Dedicated Team

The first step in finding viral videos is to have a dedicated team of researchers and producers who are constantly scouring the internet for new and interesting content. These individuals are tasked with finding videos that are both entertaining and shareable, meaning that they have the potential to go viral and be shared across social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Step 2: Tools and Techniques

The researchers and producers at Ridiculousness use a variety of tools and techniques to find viral videos. They often start by searching popular video-sharing websites like YouTube, Vimeo, and TikTok. They also keep an eye on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, where people often share and repost viral content.

Step 3: Review and Criteria

Once the team finds a potential viral video, they review it to make sure it meets the criteria for Ridiculousness. The video must be funny, outrageous, and, most importantly, safe to air on television. The team also considers whether the video is appropriate for the show’s target audience, which is primarily young adults.

Step 4: Permission

If the video meets all the criteria, the team will reach out to the owner of the video and ask for permission to use it on the show. This is an important step because Ridiculousness takes copyright laws very seriously. They only use videos that are owned by the person who filmed them or have been licensed for use by the original owner.

Step 5: Screening Process

Once permission is obtained, the video goes through a rigorous screening process. This involves multiple rounds of review by the show’s producers and legal team to ensure that the video is safe and appropriate for television. They also check to make sure that the video has not been doctored or edited in any way that could be misleading or deceptive.

Step 6: Library of Content

If the video passes all the screening tests, it is added to the show’s library of content. The producers keep track of the videos they have already used and make sure not to repeat them. This is important because the show has a large and dedicated fan base that expects to see new and fresh content every week.

Challenges

One of the challenges that the Ridiculousness team faces is keeping up with the constantly evolving landscape of viral videos. What was popular and shareable last week may not be relevant this week, so the team must always be on the lookout for new and interesting content. They also need to be aware of trends and fads that are emerging in popular culture so that they can find videos that are sure to resonate with their audience.

Another challenge is ensuring that the videos they use are safe and appropriate for television. The show’s producers are very careful about the content they air, and they take their responsibility to their audience seriously. They know that their viewers trust them to provide entertaining and safe content, and they work hard to live up to that expectation.

Original Content

In addition to finding viral videos, the Ridiculousness team also works with celebrities and influencers to create original content for the show. This involves finding people who are known for their outrageous antics and collaborating with them to create content that is both entertaining and shareable.

Conclusion

Overall, the process of finding viral videos for Ridiculousness is a complex and challenging one. It requires a dedicated team of researchers and producers who are always on the lookout for new and interesting content. It also requires a commitment to ensuring that the content is safe and appropriate for television and that it meets the show’s high standards for entertainment value.

Despite the challenges, the Ridiculousness team has proven to be very successful in finding viral videos. The show has been on the air for over a decade and has become a beloved part of modern pop culture. Its success is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in the process of finding and creating entertaining and shareable content.

