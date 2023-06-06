How Does The Speaker Exercise Power Over A Committee? : The Art of Persuasion: How Speakers Exercise Power in Committee Meetings

Exerting Influence: The Skill of Persuasion in Committee Meetings

Introduction

The role of a speaker in a committee is to exercise power and influence over the proceedings of the committee. The speaker is responsible for maintaining order, ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to speak, and making sure that the committee follows its rules and procedures. This article will explore how the speaker exercises power over a committee and the techniques they use to do so.

Establishing Authority

The first way that a speaker exercises power over a committee is by establishing their authority. The speaker is elected by the members of the committee and is therefore seen as the leader of the group. The speaker must demonstrate their leadership skills from the outset by establishing their authority. This can be done through their body language, tone of voice, and the way they address the committee.

The speaker must also be knowledgeable about the rules and procedures of the committee. They must be able to answer any questions that arise and be prepared to intervene if anyone breaks the rules. By demonstrating their knowledge and authority, the speaker can establish themselves as a respected and effective leader.

Controlling the Agenda

The speaker also exercises power over a committee by controlling the agenda. The agenda is the list of topics that will be discussed during the committee meeting. The speaker is responsible for creating the agenda and deciding what will be discussed. They must also ensure that the committee sticks to the agenda and does not deviate from it.

The speaker can use their power to control the agenda to influence the outcome of the meeting. For example, if the speaker wants to pass a particular motion, they can ensure that it is on the agenda and that there is enough time to discuss it. By controlling the agenda, the speaker can ensure that their priorities are addressed and that the committee is focused on achieving their goals.

Managing the Discussion

Another way that the speaker exercises power over a committee is by managing the discussion. The speaker is responsible for ensuring that everyone has an equal opportunity to speak and that the discussion remains focused on the topic at hand. They must also ensure that the discussion is conducted in a respectful and civil manner.

The speaker can manage the discussion by using a variety of techniques. For example, they can use a timer to ensure that everyone has a set amount of time to speak. They can also ask members to raise their hands when they want to speak to ensure that everyone has a chance to contribute. By managing the discussion, the speaker can ensure that the committee remains productive and that everyone has an opportunity to be heard.

Enforcing the Rules

The speaker is also responsible for enforcing the rules of the committee. They must ensure that everyone follows the rules and procedures and that there are consequences for those who do not. This can include removing members who repeatedly break the rules or preventing them from speaking.

By enforcing the rules, the speaker can ensure that the committee remains productive and that everyone is treated fairly. It also demonstrates that the speaker is willing to take action to ensure that the committee operates effectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the speaker exercises power over a committee by establishing their authority, controlling the agenda, managing the discussion, and enforcing the rules. By doing so, they can ensure that the committee remains productive and focused on achieving their goals. The speaker is an essential part of any committee and plays a crucial role in ensuring that it operates effectively.

——————–

1. What is meant by the term ‘speaker’ in the context of a committee?

2. How does the speaker exercise power over a committee?

3. Can the speaker make decisions on their own or do they need the approval of the committee members?

4. What are some of the ways in which the speaker can influence the decision-making process of the committee?

5. How does the speaker ensure that the committee members follow the rules and procedures of the committee?

6. Can the speaker be removed from their position if they abuse their power or act unfairly towards the committee members?

7. How does the role of the speaker differ from that of the chairperson of a committee?

8. What are some of the challenges that the speaker may face when trying to exercise power over a committee?

9. How can the speaker maintain a balance between exercising power and being fair and impartial towards the committee members?

10. What are some of the key skills and qualities that a good speaker should possess in order to effectively exercise power over a committee?

Persuasion Techniques in Committee Meetings Power Dynamics in Committee Meetings Effective Communication in Committee Meetings Influencing Others in Committee Meetings Negotiation Skills in Committee Meetings