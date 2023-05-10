How far a walk is time square to rockefeller center? : Exploring New York City: The Distance Between Times Square and Rockefeller Center

Exploring the Distance Between Times Square and Rockefeller Center in New York City

New York City is an exciting and bustling metropolis that is known for its iconic landmarks and diverse neighborhoods. One of the most popular areas of New York City is Midtown Manhattan, which stretches from Times Square to Rockefeller Center. This area is home to some of the city’s most famous attractions, including Broadway theaters, shopping destinations, and historic landmarks. In this article, we’ll explore the distance between Times Square and Rockefeller Center, and what you can expect to see and do along the way.

The Distance Between Times Square and Rockefeller Center

The distance between Times Square and Rockefeller Center is approximately half a mile, or 0.8 kilometers. This short distance can be walked in about 10-15 minutes, depending on how fast you walk and how crowded the sidewalks are. If you’re looking for a quick way to get from one place to the other, you can take the subway. The N, Q, R, or W trains will take you from Times Square to Rockefeller Center in just one stop, and the journey takes less than two minutes.

Things to See and Do Along the Way

While the walk between Times Square and Rockefeller Center is short, there are plenty of things to see and do along the way. Here are some of the highlights:

Times Square

Times Square is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Known as “The Crossroads of the World,” Times Square is a bustling commercial and entertainment hub that’s home to dozens of Broadway theaters, shops, restaurants, and attractions. Some of the must-see sights in Times Square include the TKTS booth, where you can buy discounted tickets to Broadway shows; the giant LED billboards that light up the square 24/7; and the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball, which drops from the top of One Times Square every December 31st.

Bryant Park

Bryant Park is a beautiful green space located just a few blocks east of Times Square. This 9.6-acre park is a popular spot for picnics, sunbathing, and people-watching. In the summertime, Bryant Park hosts a variety of events and activities, including outdoor movies, concerts, and fitness classes. In the winter, the park is transformed into a magical winter wonderland, complete with an ice skating rink, holiday markets, and festive decorations.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

St. Patrick’s Cathedral is a stunning Gothic Revival church located on Fifth Avenue, just a block east of Rockefeller Center. This iconic landmark is the largest Roman Catholic cathedral in the United States and is considered one of the most beautiful churches in the world. Visitors can take a guided tour of the cathedral, attend Mass, or simply admire the stunning architecture and artwork.

Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center is a historic complex of 19 commercial buildings located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan. The complex is home to a variety of businesses, including NBC Studios, Radio City Music Hall, and the famous Top of the Rock Observation Deck. Visitors can take a guided tour of Rockefeller Center, explore the art deco architecture, or simply enjoy a stroll through the beautiful public plaza.

Conclusion

Exploring New York City is an adventure that never gets old. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned local, there’s always something new to discover in this vibrant city. The distance between Times Square and Rockefeller Center may be short, but the sights and sounds along the way are sure to leave a lasting impression. From the bright lights of Times Square to the stunning architecture of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, this stretch of Midtown Manhattan is a treasure trove of must-see attractions. So lace up your walking shoes and get ready to explore all that New York City has to offer!