How far apart are Times Square and Central Park? : The Distance Between Times Square and Central Park: A Comprehensive Guide

Discovering the Distance Between Times Square and Central Park

New York City is renowned for its iconic landmarks, and two of the most popular are Times Square and Central Park. These two destinations are must-visits on any tourist’s itinerary when exploring the city. However, visitors often wonder how far apart these two landmarks are, the best ways to get there, and what they can expect to see along the way. In this comprehensive guide, we will take a closer look at the distance between Times Square and Central Park, the best ways to get there, and the attractions you will encounter along the way.

Distance Between Times Square and Central Park

The distance between Times Square and Central Park is approximately 1.3 miles. Both destinations are located in Midtown Manhattan, and while they are not adjacent to each other, they are within walking distance. Depending on your walking pace, it could take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to walk from Times Square to Central Park.

Best Ways to Get from Times Square to Central Park

Walking is the best way to get from Times Square to Central Park. Not only is it a great form of exercise, but you will also get to explore some of the city’s most iconic streets and landmarks along the way. However, if walking isn’t your thing, there are several other transportation options available.

Subway

The subway is a convenient and affordable option for those who want to get from Times Square to Central Park quickly. You can take the C or E train from the Times Square-42nd Street station and get off at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station, which is located right at the southern end of Central Park.

Bus

The M7 bus runs along 7th Avenue and stops at the southern end of Central Park. You can catch the M7 bus at the Times Square-42nd Street station.

Taxi or Ride-Sharing Services

Taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are also available. While they may be more expensive than the subway or bus, they offer the convenience of door-to-door service.

Attractions Along the Way

As you walk from Times Square to Central Park, you will pass by several iconic landmarks and attractions. Here are some of the highlights:

Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center is a complex of 19 commercial buildings that spans 22 acres in Midtown Manhattan. It is home to the famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the iconic ice skating rink, and several restaurants and shops. It’s a must-visit attraction, especially during the holiday season.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral

Located on Fifth Avenue between 50th and 51st Streets, St. Patrick’s Cathedral is a stunning example of Gothic Revival architecture. The cathedral is open to visitors and offers guided tours.

Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is one of the world’s most influential museums of modern and contemporary art. It houses an extensive collection of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and design objects. The museum is located on 53rd Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.

The Plaza Hotel

The Plaza Hotel is a luxury hotel that has been a fixture in New York City since 1907. It has been featured in several movies and TV shows, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and The Great Gatsby. Visitors can explore the hotel’s public spaces or enjoy a meal at one of its restaurants.

Central Park

Central Park is arguably the most famous park in the world. It spans 843 acres and offers a wide range of activities and attractions, including walking and biking paths, playgrounds, a zoo, and several lakes. It’s a must-visit destination, especially during the spring and fall when the foliage is at its peak.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the distance between Times Square and Central Park is approximately 1.3 miles. Walking is the best way to get there, but other transportation options such as the subway, bus, taxi, or ride-sharing services are also available. Along the way, you will pass by several iconic landmarks and attractions, including Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Museum of Modern Art, and the Plaza Hotel. Once you arrive at Central Park, you will have access to a wide range of activities and attractions. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned New Yorker, a trip from Times Square to Central Park is a must-do.