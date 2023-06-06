How is an Obituary Structured?

Posted on June 6, 2023




What Does An Obituary Look Like?

An obituary is a notice that announces the death of an individual. It typically includes a brief biography of the deceased, as well as information about their funeral or memorial service.

Obituaries can vary in length and style, but they generally include the following information:

<ul>
    <li>The full name of the deceased</li>
    <li>The date and place of their birth</li>
    <li>The date and place of their death</li>
    <li>The cause of death (optional)</li>
    <li>A brief biography of the deceased, including their education, career, hobbies, and accomplishments</li>
    <li>Information about their surviving family members</li>
    <li>Details about their funeral or memorial service, including the date, time, and location</li>
    <li>Information about any charities or organizations the family has requested donations be made to in lieu of flowers</li>
</ul>

Obituaries are typically published in local newspapers, but they can also be posted online or distributed through social media.


