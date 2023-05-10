How long can the average person plank? : Planking for Beginners: How Long Can You Hold a Plank?

Planking has become a popular exercise that has taken the fitness world by storm. It is a simple but effective exercise that involves holding a static position for an extended period of time. Planking is an excellent way to build core strength, improve posture, and enhance overall fitness levels. However, for beginners, the question that often arises is – how long can you hold a plank?

The answer to this question varies based on several factors, such as age, fitness level, and experience. For beginners, it is essential to start slow and gradually increase the duration of the plank. It is also important to maintain proper form throughout the exercise to avoid injury and maximize the benefits of planking.

The Basics of Planking

Before diving into the duration of a plank, let’s review the basics of the exercise. Planking is a bodyweight exercise that targets the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back. The exercise is performed by assuming a push-up position, with the arms extended and the body in a straight line from head to toes.

To perform a plank, begin in the push-up position and lower your body until your forearms are resting on the ground. Your elbows should be directly beneath your shoulders, and your hands should be clasped together. Your body should be in a straight line, with your toes tucked under and your feet shoulder-width apart. Engage your core muscles and hold the position for as long as possible.

How Long Should You Hold a Plank?

For beginners, it is recommended to start with a plank hold for 20-30 seconds and gradually increase the duration over time. Holding a plank for too long can cause injury and lead to poor form, which can reduce the effectiveness of the exercise.

As you become more experienced, you can increase the duration of the plank. The average time for holding a plank is between 30 seconds to two minutes. However, some advanced athletes can hold a plank for up to five minutes or more.

Factors that Affect Plank Duration

Several factors can affect how long you can hold a plank, including age, fitness level, and body weight. Younger individuals tend to have better endurance and can hold a plank for a more extended period than older individuals. Fitness level plays a vital role in how long you can hold a plank. Individuals who exercise regularly and have a higher level of fitness can hold a plank for a longer duration than those who are not physically active.

Body weight can also affect how long you can hold a plank. Individuals with a higher body weight may find it more challenging to hold a plank for an extended period due to the increased strain on their muscles and joints.

Tips for Holding a Plank

Maintaining proper form is crucial for maximizing the benefits of planking and reducing the risk of injury. Here are some tips for holding a plank:

Keep your body in a straight line from head to toes. Engage your core muscles and squeeze your glutes to maintain proper form. Keep your elbows directly beneath your shoulders and your hands clasped together. Breathe deeply and evenly throughout the exercise. Avoid arching your back or lifting your hips too high. If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop the exercise immediately. Gradually increase the duration of the plank over time.

The Benefits of Planking

Planking offers several benefits for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. Here are some of the key benefits of planking:

Builds core strength – Planking targets the core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, obliques, and lower back. Strengthening these muscles can improve posture, reduce back pain, and enhance overall fitness levels. Improves balance and stability – Holding a plank requires balance and stability, which can translate into improved performance in other activities such as sports and daily activities. Enhances flexibility – Planking can improve flexibility in the shoulders, hips, and hamstrings, which can reduce the risk of injury and improve range of motion. Boosts metabolism – Planking can increase metabolism, which can aid in weight loss and improve overall health. Reduces stress – Planking can reduce stress levels by promoting relaxation and improving mood.

Conclusion

Planking is a simple but effective exercise that can improve core strength, balance, and flexibility. For beginners, it is essential to start slow and gradually increase the duration of the plank. Maintaining proper form throughout the exercise is crucial for maximizing the benefits of planking and reducing the risk of injury. By incorporating planking into your fitness routine, you can enhance overall fitness levels and improve overall health and wellbeing.