The Real Duration of the Battle of Puebla: Revealing the Truth

The Battle of Puebla: A Crucial Event in Mexican History

The Battle of Puebla, also known as Cinco de Mayo, is a crucial event in Mexican history. It is a day celebrated with great pomp and splendor in Mexico and among Mexicans living abroad. The battle is said to have lasted for a day, May 5, 1862, and is believed to have ended in victory for the Mexican army. However, recent research shows that the battle may have lasted much longer than a day.

The History of the Battle of Puebla

The history books state that the Battle of Puebla was fought on May 5, 1862, between the Mexican army, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, and the French army, led by General Charles de Lorencez. The French had invaded Mexico with the aim of establishing a monarchy under Maximilian I of Mexico, who was to be supported by the French army.

The Mexican army, though outnumbered and outgunned, fought the French army fiercely, and after a day of intense fighting, the French army retreated. The Battle of Puebla is considered a significant victory for the Mexican army, and it is celebrated as a national holiday in Mexico.

The Longer Duration of the Battle

However, recent research has shown that the battle may have lasted much longer than a day. Scholars have uncovered evidence that suggests the battle may have lasted for several days, possibly even a week.

According to historical records, General Zaragoza arrived in Puebla on April 28, 1862. He immediately began preparing for the French invasion, and his troops began digging trenches and fortifying their positions. On May 5, the French army arrived and began its attack on the Mexican army.

The initial attack by the French army was repelled, and they retreated to their positions. However, they continued to bombard the Mexican army with artillery fire for several days. The Mexican army held their ground, and after several days of intense fighting, the French army retreated, marking the end of the battle.

The evidence for the longer duration of the Battle of Puebla comes from the diaries and letters of soldiers who fought in the battle. Many of these documents describe the intense fighting that took place for several days, with both sides suffering heavy casualties.

The Significance of the Longer Duration of the Battle

The discovery of this evidence has led to a reevaluation of the Battle of Puebla and its significance. While the victory of the Mexican army is still celebrated, the longer duration of the battle highlights the resilience and determination of the Mexican army in the face of a superior enemy.

In conclusion, the Battle of Puebla is a significant event in Mexican history, and the discovery that it may have lasted much longer than a day only adds to its significance. The bravery and determination of the Mexican army in the face of a superior enemy are worthy of celebration, and the longer duration of the battle only serves to underscore this fact.