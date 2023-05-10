How long do Navy Seals hold a plank? : The Incredible Endurance of Navy Seals: How Long They Hold a Plank

The Navy Seals: A Lesson in Endurance and Mental Toughness

The Navy Seals are widely regarded as the most elite special forces in the world. These highly trained soldiers are known for their incredible endurance, strength, and mental toughness. One of the most impressive displays of their physical prowess is their ability to hold a plank for an extended period of time. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the training methods used by Navy Seals to build their plank endurance and what we can learn from their approach.

What Is a Plank?

A plank is a simple exercise that involves holding your body in a straight line, with your forearms and toes on the ground. It may seem like a basic move, but it requires significant core strength and stability. Most people struggle to hold a plank for more than a minute or two, but Navy Seals can hold it for much longer.

How Long Can a Navy Seal Hold a Plank?

According to former Navy Seal and fitness expert Mark Divine, the average Seal can hold a plank for around 20 minutes. That’s right – 20 minutes. To put that in perspective, the current world record for the longest plank is held by a Chinese man named Mao Weidong, who held the position for an astonishing 8 hours, 1 minute, and 1 second.

How Do Navy Seals Train for Such Incredible Endurance?

It all starts with their mindset. Seals are trained to push through pain and discomfort, to keep going when their body wants to quit. They learn to focus their minds and stay mentally strong even when their muscles are screaming for relief.

Of course, physical training is also a critical component of building plank endurance. Seals engage in a variety of exercises that strengthen their core muscles, including sit-ups, leg lifts, and various types of planks. They also do a lot of bodyweight exercises like push-ups and pull-ups, which build overall strength and endurance.

But perhaps the most important part of their training is consistency. Navy Seals don’t just do a few planks here and there – they practice consistently, every single day. They gradually build up their endurance over time, starting with shorter holds and gradually increasing the duration. By the time they reach the 20-minute mark, it’s just another day at the office.

What Can We Learn from Navy Seal Training?

For one thing, it shows us the power of consistent training. If you want to build your plank endurance (or any other type of physical fitness), you need to commit to regular practice. You can’t expect to hold a plank for 20 minutes if you only try it once a month.

It also demonstrates the importance of mental toughness. Building physical endurance is important, but it’s your mindset that will truly help you push through the pain and discomfort. If you can learn to stay focused and mentally strong, you’ll be able to achieve feats of endurance that you never thought possible.

Applying These Lessons to Our Lives

Of course, not everyone needs to hold a plank for 20 minutes. But the lessons we can learn from Navy Seal training can be applied to any area of our lives where we want to improve our endurance or mental toughness. Whether it’s in our careers, relationships, or personal goals, consistency and mental strength are key to achieving success.

In conclusion, the Navy Seals are a testament to the power of consistent training and mental toughness. By applying these principles to our own lives, we too can achieve incredible feats of endurance and overcome challenges that once seemed impossible.