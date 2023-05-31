How Long Does Loss Of Taste Last With Covid : The Duration of Loss of Taste with Covid-19: What You Need to Know

What You Should Understand About the Length of Taste Loss in Covid-19

Introduction:

Covid-19 is a global pandemic that has affected millions of people worldwide. It is a highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The symptoms of Covid-19 can vary from person to person, and one of the most common symptoms is a loss of taste or smell. In this article, we will discuss in detail how long the loss of taste lasts with Covid-19.

What is the loss of taste with Covid-19?

The loss of taste or smell is one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19. It is also known as anosmia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 80% of people who contract Covid-19 experience a loss of smell or taste. This symptom is usually temporary and can last from a few days to several weeks.

How long does the loss of taste last with Covid-19?

The duration of the loss of taste with Covid-19 varies from person to person. Some people may regain their sense of taste within a few days, while others may take up to several weeks to recover. In some rare cases, the loss of taste may persist for several months.

According to a study published in the Journal of Internal Medicine, the median duration of the loss of taste or smell with Covid-19 was 8 days. However, the study also found that some people may experience a longer duration of this symptom, ranging from 4 to 28 days.

Another study, published in the European Archives of Oto-Rhino-Laryngology, found that the loss of taste or smell with Covid-19 lasted for an average of 21 days. However, the study also found that some people may experience a longer duration of this symptom, ranging from 7 to 60 days.

Factors that can affect the duration of the loss of taste with Covid-19:

Several factors can affect the duration of the loss of taste with Covid-19. These include:

Age: Older adults may experience a longer duration of the loss of taste than younger people. Severity of the infection: People who have severe Covid-19 symptoms may experience a longer duration of the loss of taste. Underlying health conditions: People who have underlying health conditions may experience a longer duration of the loss of taste. Vaccination status: People who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 may experience a shorter duration of the loss of taste than those who have not been vaccinated.

Treatment for the loss of taste with Covid-19:

There is no specific treatment for the loss of taste with Covid-19. However, there are some measures that can help alleviate this symptom. These include:

Maintaining good oral hygiene: Brushing and flossing regularly can help maintain good oral hygiene and promote the sense of taste. Using nasal saline spray: Using a nasal saline spray can help alleviate congestion and improve the sense of smell. Using essential oils: Some essential oils, such as peppermint and eucalyptus, can help improve the sense of smell. Eating flavorful foods: Eating flavorful foods, such as spicy or sour foods, can help stimulate the taste buds and promote the sense of taste.

Conclusion:

The loss of taste or smell is one of the most common symptoms of Covid-19. The duration of this symptom varies from person to person and can last from a few days to several weeks. Several factors can affect the duration of the loss of taste, including age, severity of the infection, underlying health conditions, and vaccination status. While there is no specific treatment for the loss of taste with Covid-19, maintaining good oral hygiene, using nasal saline spray, using essential oils, and eating flavorful foods can help alleviate this symptom.

