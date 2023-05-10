How long is a good plank? : The Plank Challenge: How Long Should You Hold the Position?

The Plank Challenge: How Long Should You Hold the Position?

The plank challenge has become a popular exercise routine for people who are looking to tone their core muscles. The plank is a simple exercise that involves holding a position that resembles a push-up, but the arms are extended and the body is held in a straight line. While it may seem simple, the plank is a challenging exercise that requires a lot of strength and endurance.

So, how long should you hold the plank position? The answer to this question depends on a few factors, including your fitness level, your goals, and your overall health. In this article, we will explore some of the key factors that can help you determine how long you should hold the plank position.

Fitness Level

Your fitness level is one of the most important factors to consider when determining how long you should hold the plank position. If you are new to exercise or have not done any core strengthening exercises in a while, you may find that you can only hold the plank for a few seconds or a minute at most. This is perfectly normal, and you should not feel discouraged if you cannot hold the position for very long.

As you continue to practice the plank, you will start to build up your core strength and endurance. You may find that you can hold the position for longer periods of time, such as two to three minutes or even longer. However, it is important to remember that everyone’s body is different, and there is no set amount of time that is right for everyone.

Goals

Another important factor to consider when determining how long you should hold the plank position is your goals. If you are simply looking to improve your core strength and endurance, you may be able to hold the plank for shorter periods of time, such as 30 seconds to one minute. However, if you are looking to challenge yourself and push your limits, you may want to aim for longer hold times, such as two to three minutes or even longer.

It is important to remember that your goals should be realistic and achievable. If you set goals that are too challenging, you may become discouraged and give up on the plank challenge altogether. On the other hand, if you set goals that are too easy, you may not see any noticeable improvements in your core strength and endurance.

Overall Health

Your overall health is another important factor to consider when determining how long you should hold the plank position. If you have any medical conditions or injuries that affect your core muscles or your ability to exercise, you may need to modify the plank or avoid it altogether.

For example, if you have a herniated disc or lower back pain, you may need to avoid the plank or modify it by keeping your knees on the ground. Similarly, if you have a weak core or have recently undergone abdominal surgery, you may need to start with shorter hold times and gradually build up your strength and endurance.

Tips for Holding the Plank Position

Regardless of your fitness level, goals, or overall health, there are some tips that can help you hold the plank position for longer periods of time.

Focus on your form. Make sure that your body is in a straight line from your head to your heels, and avoid letting your hips sag or your back arch. Engage your core muscles by pulling your belly button towards your spine, and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Breathe deeply and steadily. Inhale through your nose and exhale through your mouth, and avoid holding your breath or breathing too quickly. Try to distract yourself from the discomfort. Focus on your breathing, listen to music or a podcast, or count backwards from 100. By distracting yourself, you may be able to hold the position for longer periods of time. Listen to your body. If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop the exercise immediately. It is better to take a break and try again later than to push yourself too hard and risk injury.

Conclusion

The plank challenge is a great way to strengthen your core muscles and improve your overall fitness. However, the amount of time that you should hold the plank position will depend on a variety of factors, including your fitness level, goals, and overall health. By focusing on your form, breathing deeply, distracting yourself from discomfort, and listening to your body, you can gradually increase your hold time and achieve your fitness goals.