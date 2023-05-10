How long is the ferry ride from Paris to London? : The Ultimate Guide to Taking the Ferry from Paris to London

Paris to London Ferry: The Ultimate Guide

Paris and London are two of the most iconic and popular cities in Europe. While there are many ways to travel between the two cities, taking the ferry is a unique and enjoyable option. Not only does it offer stunning views of the English Channel, but it also allows you to avoid the hassle and expense of flying or driving. In this ultimate guide, we will cover everything you need to know about taking the ferry from Paris to London.

Choosing Your Ferry Company

There are several ferry companies that operate between Paris and London, including DFDS, P&O Ferries, and Brittany Ferries. Each company offers slightly different routes, schedules, and prices, so it’s important to do your research and choose the one that best fits your needs.

DFDS operates a route between Calais (about a two-hour drive from Paris) and Dover, with up to 24 sailings per day. P&O Ferries also operates between Calais and Dover, with up to 23 sailings per day. Brittany Ferries offers a route between Caen (about a three-hour drive from Paris) and Portsmouth, with up to two sailings per day.

Booking Your Ferry Tickets

Once you have chosen your ferry company, you can book your tickets online or over the phone. It’s important to book in advance, especially during peak travel season, as ferry crossings can fill up quickly.

Be sure to check the ferry company’s cancellation and refund policies before booking, as they can vary depending on the company and the type of ticket you purchase. Some companies offer flexible tickets that allow you to change your travel dates without incurring extra fees.

Preparing for Your Journey

Before you set off on your ferry journey, there are a few things you should do to ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip.

First, make sure you have all the necessary travel documents, including your passport and any necessary visas. Check with your ferry company to see if they require any additional documentation.

Pack your luggage wisely, taking into account any restrictions on size and weight. Most ferry companies allow passengers to bring a certain amount of luggage on board for free, but additional baggage may incur extra fees.

If you are prone to seasickness, be sure to bring medication or other remedies to alleviate symptoms. The English Channel can be quite choppy at times, so it’s important to be prepared.

Boarding the Ferry

When it’s time to board the ferry, arrive at the terminal early to allow plenty of time for check-in and security procedures. Most ferry companies require passengers to check in at least 45 minutes before departure.

Once you have checked in, you will be directed to the appropriate boarding area. Follow the instructions of the terminal staff and listen for announcements to ensure a smooth and efficient boarding process.

Onboard Amenities

Once you are onboard the ferry, there are plenty of amenities to keep you entertained and comfortable during the crossing.

Most ferries have restaurants and cafes where you can purchase food and drinks. Some even offer fine dining options with panoramic views of the English Channel.

There are also shops, bars, and lounges where you can relax and enjoy the journey. Many ferries have entertainment options such as cinemas and live music performances.

If you need to catch up on work or stay connected with friends and family, most ferries offer Wi-Fi access for a fee.

Arrival in London

After a few hours on the ferry, you will arrive at your destination. Depending on the ferry company and route, you may dock at Dover, Portsmouth, or another nearby port.

From there, you can continue your journey to London by car, train, or bus. If you have rented a car, make sure you are familiar with the rules of the road in the UK, as they differ from those in France.

Final Thoughts

Taking the ferry from Paris to London is a unique and enjoyable way to travel between these two iconic cities. With stunning views of the English Channel, onboard amenities, and a smooth and efficient boarding process, it’s a great alternative to flying or driving.

By following the tips and advice in this ultimate guide, you can ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey from start to finish. Bon voyage!