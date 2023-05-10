How long is the wait time for Empire State Building? : Empire State Building Wait Times: What to Expect

Exploring Empire State Building Wait Times: Tips for Visitors

The Empire State Building is an iconic landmark in New York City and the United States. This 102-story skyscraper is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 34th Street in Manhattan. It is a popular tourist attraction, drawing millions of visitors from all over the world every year. However, with such a high volume of visitors, wait times can be long, especially during peak seasons. In this article, we will explore what to expect when it comes to Empire State Building wait times and provide some tips for visitors.

The Building’s Operating Hours

First and foremost, it is important to note that the Empire State Building is open 365 days a year. The building opens at 8:00 am and closes at 2:00 am, with the last elevator going up at 1:15 am. These extended hours provide visitors with plenty of opportunities to explore the building. However, the busiest times to visit are during the summer months and the holiday season.

Peak Seasons

The summer months, specifically June through August, are the busiest because of the warm weather and summer vacation. During this time, you can expect to encounter long lines at the building. The holiday season, which includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve, is also a popular time to visit because of the festive atmosphere and holiday decorations. Therefore, if you plan on visiting during these times, be prepared to wait.

Purchase Tickets in Advance

One of the best ways to avoid long wait times is to purchase your tickets in advance. The Empire State Building offers several ticket options, including general admission, express passes, and VIP experiences. General admission tickets start at $38 per person and include access to the 86th-floor observatory and the 2nd-floor museum exhibits. Express passes start at $72 per person and allow you to skip the lines for the elevators. VIP experiences start at $175 per person and include access to the 102nd-floor observatory, a guided tour, and a souvenir photo.

Expect to Wait

If you decide to purchase general admission tickets, you can expect to wait in line for at least 30 minutes to an hour. During peak seasons, the wait time can be even longer. However, the wait times for express passes and VIP experiences are much shorter, typically between 5 and 15 minutes. If you have a tight schedule or want to make the most of your time in New York City, it may be worth investing in an express pass or VIP experience.

Visit During Off-Peak Hours

Another way to avoid long wait times is to visit during off-peak hours. The Empire State Building is busiest between 11:00 am and 2:00 pm and again from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. If you visit before or after these times, you are more likely to experience shorter wait times. Additionally, visiting on weekdays, especially Mondays and Tuesdays, is generally less busy than weekends.

Navigating Inside the Empire State Building

Once you are inside the building, there are a few more lines to navigate. The first line is to go through security. All visitors must go through a metal detector and have their bags scanned. This line can take anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes, depending on how busy it is. After passing through security, you will need to wait in line for the elevators. There are two sets of elevators: one that takes you to the 80th floor and another that takes you to the 86th floor observatory. The elevators are fast and efficient, but there can still be a wait of 10 to 20 minutes during peak times.

The Observatory Experience

Once you reach the 86th floor observatory, you will be rewarded with breathtaking views of New York City. The observatory is open-air, which means there is no glass blocking the view. You can see for miles in every direction and take in the iconic skyline. There are also several interactive exhibits and displays that provide information about the building’s history and construction.

VIP Experience

If you choose to purchase a VIP experience, you will have access to the 102nd floor observatory. This is the highest point in the building and offers even more expansive views. However, the 102nd floor is smaller than the 86th floor, so it can get crowded quickly. It is still worth the extra cost for the incredible views and unique experience.

In conclusion, the Empire State Building is a must-see attraction when visiting New York City. However, be prepared for long wait times, especially during peak seasons. To avoid these wait times, purchase your tickets in advance, visit during off-peak hours, and consider investing in an express pass or VIP experience. Regardless of the wait, the views from the observatory are worth it and will leave you with memories that will last a lifetime.