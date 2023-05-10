How long should a beginner hold a plank? : Planking for Beginners: How Long Should You Hold the Pose?

Planking is a popular exercise that targets multiple muscle groups, including the core, arms, and legs. It is a simple yet effective exercise that offers a range of benefits, such as improved posture, increased core strength, and reduced risk of injury. However, as a beginner, you may be wondering how long to hold the plank to achieve these benefits. In this article, we will discuss some guidelines that can help you determine the appropriate duration for your planking exercises.

Proper Form for Planking

Before we dive into the duration of planking exercises, it is important to understand the proper form for planking. Here are the steps to follow:

Begin by getting into a push-up position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your toes on the ground. Your body should form a straight line from your head to your heels, and your core should be engaged. Once you are in the proper position, you can begin to hold the plank.

Now that you know the proper form for planking, let’s discuss how long to hold the plank.

Duration of Planking Exercises

For beginners, it is recommended to start with shorter durations, such as 10-15 seconds, and gradually increase the time as your strength and endurance improve. Aim to hold the plank for at least 30 seconds, and work your way up to a minute or more.

It is important to listen to your body and not push yourself too hard. If you feel any pain or discomfort, stop the exercise and take a rest. Planking should challenge your muscles, but it should not cause injury.

Fitness Goals

Another factor to consider when determining how long to hold the plank is your fitness goals. If you are looking to increase your core strength and endurance, holding the plank for longer durations can be beneficial. However, if your goal is to improve your overall fitness, incorporating different variations of the plank, such as side planks and plank jacks, can be more effective.

Incorporating Other Exercises

Additionally, incorporating other exercises into your routine can also help you achieve your fitness goals. Cardiovascular exercises, such as running or cycling, can help improve your overall endurance, while weight lifting can help increase your muscle strength.

Conclusion

Planking is a great exercise for beginners looking to improve their overall fitness and core strength. When determining how long to hold the plank, it is important to start with shorter durations and gradually increase the time as your strength and endurance improve. It is also important to listen to your body and not push yourself too hard. By incorporating planking into your fitness routine, along with other exercises, you can achieve your fitness goals and improve your overall health and well-being.