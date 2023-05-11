How long would it take to eat at every restaurant in NYC? : Feasting Around the City: A Journey to Eat at Every Restaurant in NYC

New York City: A Food Lover’s Paradise

New York City is known as the city that never sleeps, and it’s also a food lover’s paradise. With an endless array of restaurants, cafes, bakeries, and food trucks, the city has something for everyone. From the classic New York-style pizza to the trendy avocado toast, the city’s food scene is diverse and unique.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to eat at every restaurant in NYC? A daunting task, no doubt, but one that could lead to a culinary adventure of a lifetime. Feasting around the city is not a new concept, as there have been many food bloggers and food critics who have attempted to eat at every restaurant in NYC. However, the idea of feasting around the city has gained popularity in recent years, with some even turning it into a full-time job.

Meet Jeff Orlick, a New Yorker who has been feasting around the city for over a decade and has eaten at more than 1,000 restaurants. Orlick’s journey began in 2008 when he moved to Queens and started exploring the neighborhood’s diverse food scene. He soon realized that there were countless restaurants in the city that he had never heard of or tried before. This led him to start a blog called “Jeffrey Tastes” where he documented his culinary adventures, sharing his experiences and recommendations with his readers.

Orlick’s approach to feasting around the city is simple: he eats at every restaurant that catches his eye, regardless of the cuisine or location. He believes that every restaurant has its own story to tell and that each dish has its own unique flavor and history. His goal is not to rate or critique the restaurants but rather to share his experiences and encourage others to explore the city’s diverse food scene.

Feasting around the city is not for the faint of heart, as it requires a significant amount of time, money, and stomach space. Orlick estimates that he spends around $500 a month on food and that he eats out six to seven times a week. He also has to be strategic about his meals, planning his schedule around restaurant openings and happy hours.

Despite the challenges, Orlick’s journey has been a rewarding one. He has discovered hidden gems in every borough, from the best tacos in Queens to the most authentic dim sum in Brooklyn. He has also met countless restaurant owners and chefs who have shared their stories and culinary secrets with him.

Feasting around the city is not just about the food, but also about the people and communities that make up the city’s vibrant food scene. Orlick believes that food is a universal language that brings people together and that exploring the city’s diverse food scene is a way to connect with different cultures and communities.

Feasting around the city is not just for food bloggers and critics, but also for anyone who wants to explore the city’s culinary landscape. Whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or a first-time visitor, there is always something new and exciting to discover in the city’s food scene.

Tips for Feasting Around the City

If you’re thinking of feasting around the city, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, be open-minded and willing to try new things. Don’t be afraid to venture outside your comfort zone and try cuisines that you’ve never had before.

Second, be strategic about your meals. Plan your schedule around restaurant openings and happy hours to save money and maximize your foodie experience.

Finally, remember that feasting around the city is not just about the food, but also about the people and communities that make up the city’s diverse food scene. Talk to restaurant owners and chefs, learn about their stories and culinary traditions, and connect with different cultures and communities.

Conclusion

Feasting around the city may be a daunting task, but it is also a rewarding adventure that will take you on a culinary journey of a lifetime. So why not take a bite out of the Big Apple and start feasting around the city today? With so many delicious options to choose from, you’re sure to find something that will satisfy your taste buds and leave you wanting more.