How Many Amino Acids Cannot Be Made By The Body – So They Must Be Obtained In The Diet : The Essential Amino Acids: What They Are and Why We Need Them

Why We Need Essential Amino Acids: Understanding Their Importance

Introduction:

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins and play a vital role in the functioning of the human body. There are 20 amino acids that the body needs to function properly, and out of these, only 9 are essential amino acids that cannot be made by the body. This means that they must be obtained through the diet.

In this article, we will discuss the 9 essential amino acids, why they are important, and the foods that are rich sources of these amino acids.

The 9 essential amino acids:

The 9 essential amino acids are:

Histidine Isoleucine Leucine Lysine Methionine Phenylalanine Threonine Tryptophan Valine

These amino acids cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through the diet. They are essential for protein synthesis, tissue repair, and the production of enzymes and hormones.

Why are essential amino acids important?

Proteins are essential for the growth and repair of the body. They are made up of amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. The body can make some amino acids, but it cannot make the 9 essential amino acids. Therefore, it is important to include these amino acids in the diet.

The essential amino acids are needed for:

Protein synthesis: Amino acids are used to make proteins in the body. Proteins are essential for the growth and repair of tissues and organs. Tissue repair: Amino acids are needed for the repair of damaged tissues in the body. Enzyme and hormone production: Amino acids are used to make enzymes and hormones in the body, which are essential for the proper functioning of the body. Immune system function: Amino acids are used to make antibodies, which are essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. Energy production: Amino acids can be used as a source of energy by the body.

Foods that are rich in essential amino acids:

Histidine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and whole grains. Isoleucine: Meat, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, and soy products. Leucine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and soy products. Lysine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and legumes. Methionine: Meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products. Phenylalanine: Meat, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, and soy products. Threonine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and legumes. Tryptophan: Meat, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, and soy products. Valine: Meat, fish, poultry, dairy products, and soy products.

FAQs:

Can a vegetarian or vegan diet provide all the essential amino acids?

Yes, a vegetarian or vegan diet can provide all the essential amino acids. However, it is important to eat a variety of plant-based protein sources to ensure that all the essential amino acids are consumed.

What happens if you do not consume enough essential amino acids?

If you do not consume enough essential amino acids, your body will not be able to make the proteins that it needs for growth and repair. This can lead to muscle wasting, weakness, and other health problems.

Can you consume too much of the essential amino acids?

Consuming too much of the essential amino acids can lead to health problems. It is important to consume them in the recommended amounts.

Conclusion:

The 9 essential amino acids cannot be synthesized by the body and must be obtained through the diet. They are essential for protein synthesis, tissue repair, and the production of enzymes and hormones. It is important to consume a variety of protein sources to ensure that all the essential amino acids are consumed. By consuming a balanced diet, you can ensure that your body has all the essential amino acids that it needs to function properly.

