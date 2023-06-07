How Many Amino Acids Differ Between The Monkey And The Human Sequences : Comparing Monkey and Human Amino Acid Sequences: How Many Differences Are There?

How Many Differences Exist in the Amino Acid Sequences of Monkeys and Humans?

Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, and the differences in amino acid sequences can determine the functional and structural differences between proteins. The comparison of amino acid sequences between different species can provide valuable insights into evolutionary relationships and molecular mechanisms of biological processes. In this article, we will explore how many amino acids differ between the monkey and the human sequences and what implications these differences have.

Monkey and Human Evolutionary Relationships

Humans and monkeys belong to the same primate order, which also includes apes, lemurs, and tarsiers. The primate order diverged from other mammalian groups around 85 million years ago, and the divergence between monkeys and apes happened around 25 million years ago. Humans share a common ancestor with the African apes (chimpanzees and gorillas) around 6-8 million years ago.

The comparison of genetic sequences between humans and other primates has provided crucial evidence for the evolutionary relationships and the genetic changes that have occurred during primate evolution. Chimpanzees and humans share about 99% of their DNA, indicating a recent divergence, while the genetic similarity between humans and monkeys is lower, around 93-98%.

Amino Acid Differences Between Monkey and Human Sequences

To compare the amino acid sequences between monkey and human proteins, we need to use bioinformatics tools and databases that store the genetic and protein information of various species. One of the most widely used databases is UniProt, which provides comprehensive information on protein sequences, structures, and functions.

Using UniProt, we can search for a specific protein and retrieve its amino acid sequence for different species. Let’s take the example of the protein hemoglobin, which is responsible for carrying oxygen in the blood. We can compare the amino acid sequences of monkey and human hemoglobin and see how many differences exist.

Monkey hemoglobin alpha chain: MVLSPADKTNVKAAWGKVGAHAGEYGAEALERMFLSFPTTKTYFPHFDLSHGSAQVKGHGKKVADALTNAVAHVDDMPNALSALSDLHAHKLRVDPVNFKLLSHCLLVTLAAHLPAEFTPAVHASLDKFLASVSTVLTSKYR

Human hemoglobin alpha chain: MVLSPADKTNVKAAWGKVGGHAAEYGAEALERMFLSFPTTKTYFPHFDLSHGSAQVKGHGKKVADALTNAVAHVDDMPNALSALSDLHAHKLRVDPVNFKLLSHCLLVTLAAHLPAEFTPAVHASLDKFLASVSTVLTSKYR

By comparing the two sequences, we can see that there are three amino acid differences between monkey and human hemoglobin alpha chains. The first difference is at position 27, where monkey has a glycine (G) and human has a glycine (G) or a histidine (H). The second difference is at position 67, where monkey has a histidine (H) and human has a glutamate (E). The third difference is at position 121, where monkey has a valine (V) and human has a glutamic acid (E).

These differences may seem small, but they can affect the function and structure of the protein. For example, the histidine at position 67 in monkey hemoglobin alpha chain can bind to oxygen more strongly than the glutamate at the same position in human hemoglobin alpha chain. This difference can affect the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood and the adaptation to high-altitude environments.

FAQs

Q: How many amino acids are there in a protein?

A: The number of amino acids in a protein can vary depending on the protein’s size and function. The smallest proteins can have only a few amino acids, while the largest can have thousands. The average protein has around 300-500 amino acids.

Q: Why do amino acid differences matter?

A: Amino acid differences can affect the function and structure of proteins, which can have significant biological implications. For example, a single amino acid change in a protein can cause a genetic disease, alter drug efficacy, or affect the adaptation to environmental changes.

Q: Are humans more closely related to monkeys or apes?

A: Humans are more closely related to apes, particularly the African apes (chimpanzees and gorillas), than to monkeys. The genetic similarity between humans and African apes is around 98-99%, while the similarity between humans and monkeys is around 93-98%.

Q: How can we compare amino acid sequences between different species?

A: We can use bioinformatics tools and databases that store genetic and protein information for various species, such as UniProt. These tools allow us to retrieve the amino acid sequences of proteins and compare them using alignment algorithms and visualization tools.

Q: Can amino acid differences lead to new species formation?

A: Amino acid differences alone may not be sufficient to lead to new species formation, but they can be part of the genetic changes that accumulate over time and contribute to speciation. Speciation is a complex process that involves multiple factors, such as genetic drift, natural selection, and geographic isolation.

