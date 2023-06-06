How Many Calories Do You Burn In A Day Without Exercise : The Surprising Number of Calories You Burn Each Day Without Even Trying

The Unexpected Amount of Calories You Can Burn Effortlessly Every Day

Introduction

Calories are units of energy that our body uses to perform different functions such as breathing, pumping blood, and digesting food. We burn calories even when we are not physically active. The number of calories we burn in a day without exercise depends on various factors such as age, weight, gender, and metabolism. In this article, we will discuss how many calories you burn in a day without exercise.

Factors affecting calorie burn

Age

As we age, our metabolism slows down, and we burn fewer calories. This is because our body loses muscle mass, which is responsible for burning calories. A person in their 20s burns more calories than someone in their 60s.

Weight

The more you weigh, the more calories you burn. This is because it takes more energy to move a heavier body around. A person who weighs 200 pounds burns more calories than someone who weighs 150 pounds.

Gender

Men burn more calories than women because they have more muscle mass. Muscle burns more calories than fat. Men also tend to be larger than women, which means they have a higher resting metabolic rate.

Metabolism

Metabolism is the process by which our body converts food into energy. Some people have a faster metabolism than others, which means they burn more calories even when they are at rest. This is why some people can eat more than others without gaining weight.

Calorie burn at rest

The number of calories you burn at rest is called your basal metabolic rate (BMR). This is the number of calories your body needs to perform basic functions such as breathing, circulating blood, and maintaining body temperature. Your BMR accounts for about 60-75% of your total daily calorie burn.

Calculating your BMR

You can calculate your BMR using the Harris-Benedict equation. This equation takes into account your age, weight, height, and gender. Here is the formula:

For men: BMR = 88.4 + (13.4 x weight in kg) + (4.8 x height in cm) – (5.7 x age in years)

For women: BMR = 447.6 + (9.2 x weight in kg) + (3.1 x height in cm) – (4.3 x age in years)

For example, let’s say you are a 30-year-old woman who weighs 150 pounds (68 kg) and is 5’6″ (168 cm) tall. Your BMR would be:

BMR = 447.6 + (9.2 x 68) + (3.1 x 168) – (4.3 x 30) = 1,415 calories

This means that you burn 1,415 calories per day just by existing.

Total daily calorie burn

To calculate your total daily calorie burn, you need to add the calories you burn through physical activity to your BMR. This includes activities such as walking, cleaning, and standing. The average person burns about 15-20% of their daily calories through physical activity.

For example, if your BMR is 1,415 calories and you burn 20% of your daily calories through physical activity, your total daily calorie burn would be:

1,415 x 1.2 = 1,698 calories

This means that you burn 1,698 calories per day without exercise.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the number of calories you burn in a day without exercise depends on various factors such as age, weight, gender, and metabolism. Your basal metabolic rate (BMR) accounts for about 60-75% of your total daily calorie burn. You can calculate your BMR using the Harris-Benedict equation. The average person burns about 15-20% of their daily calories through physical activity. By adding your BMR and the calories you burn through physical activity, you can calculate your total daily calorie burn. It is important to remember that these are just estimates, and individual results may vary.

