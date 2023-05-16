How Many Cats Dead – Death – Obituary In Milo And Otis : The Tragic Reality: How Many Cats Were Actually Harmed in the Making of Milo and Otis?

How Many Cats Were Actually Harmed in the Production of Milo and Otis? A Tragic Revelation

Milo and Otis: A Beloved Children’s Movie with a Dark Reality

Milo and Otis is a classic children’s movie that has been enjoyed by generations. The story follows the adventures of a cat named Milo and a pug named Otis as they journey through the wilderness to find their way back home. While the movie is beloved by many, there has been controversy surrounding the treatment of the animals used in the film. The tragic reality is that many cats were harmed in the making of Milo and Otis.

The Making of Milo and Otis

The film was originally released in Japan in 1986 under the title Koneko Monogatari which translates to “A Kitten’s Story”. The movie was then dubbed in English and released in the United States in 1989. While the movie was a commercial success, it was later revealed that the animals used in the film were subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment.

According to reports, over 20 kittens were used in the making of Milo and Otis. These kittens were allegedly subjected to dangerous and life-threatening situations during filming. It is believed that the filmmakers used live animals instead of animatronics or computer-generated imagery to create a more realistic effect. However, this decision resulted in the animals being put in harm’s way.

Disturbing Scenes and Animal Cruelty

One of the most disturbing scenes in the movie is when Milo is swept away by a river and has to swim for his life. It has been reported that several kittens were used to film this scene, and some of them were allegedly drowned during filming. Another scene that has been called into question is when Otis is attacked by a bear. It is believed that a real bear was used in this scene, and the pug was put in great danger.

The American Humane Association and Lack of Oversight

The American Humane Association (AHA) is an organization that is responsible for ensuring the safety and humane treatment of animals used in film and television productions. The AHA was not present during the filming of Milo and Otis, and the filmmakers did not obtain their approval or oversight. This lack of oversight allowed the filmmakers to put the animals in danger without consequence.

Investigation and Stricter Guidelines

In response to the controversy surrounding the film, the AHA launched an investigation into the treatment of the animals used in Milo and Otis. The investigation revealed numerous instances of animal cruelty and abuse. As a result, the AHA has since implemented stricter guidelines and oversight for the use of animals in film and television productions.

Conclusion

The tragic reality is that many cats were harmed in the making of Milo and Otis. While the movie may be a childhood favorite for many, it is important to acknowledge the inhumane treatment of the animals involved. We must continue to advocate for the humane treatment of all animals, including those used in entertainment.

