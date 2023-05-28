How Many Children Tina Turner Have – How Many Children Did Tina Turner Have : Tina Turner’s Family: A Look at Her Children and Personal Life

A Glimpse into Tina Turner’s Personal Life and Children

Tina Turner is a legendary American singer, songwriter, and actress. She is known for her powerful voice, electrifying performances, and iconic hit songs like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and “Private Dancer.” However, besides her successful music career, many people are curious about Tina Turner’s personal life, including her family and children. In this article, we’ll explore how many children Tina Turner has and look at some interesting facts about her family.

Tina Turner’s Early Life

Before we dive into the topic of Tina Turner’s children, let’s take a quick look at her early life. Tina Turner was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, in Nutbush, Tennessee. She grew up in a poor family and began singing in church and school choirs at a young age. In 1956, at the age of 16, she met rock and roll pioneer Ike Turner, who became her musical mentor, producer, and eventually, her husband.

Tina Turner’s Music Career

Tina Turner’s music career began in the 1960s as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue, a successful R&B and soul group. They released hit songs like “A Fool in Love,” “River Deep – Mountain High,” and “Nutbush City Limits.” However, their personal relationship was tumultuous, with Ike Turner being physically and verbally abusive towards Tina Turner. In 1976, Tina Turner filed for divorce and began her solo music career, which led to even greater success.

Tina Turner’s Children

Now, let’s answer the question that many people are wondering about: how many children does Tina Turner have? Tina Turner has four children – two biological and two adopted. Her first child, Craig Raymond Turner, was born on August 20, 1958, to Tina Turner and her then-boyfriend Raymond Hill. Craig was adopted by Ike Turner when he and Tina got married in 1962, and he grew up as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. However, Craig had a strained relationship with his father and later changed his last name to Turner.

Tina Turner and Ike Turner adopted two children, Ronnie Turner and Ike Turner Jr. Ronnie was born in 1960 and was adopted by Tina and Ike when he was a toddler. He grew up as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and worked as a keyboardist and backing vocalist for his parents. Ike Jr. was born in 1953, and his mother is Lorraine Taylor, a former Ikette and Ike Turner’s girlfriend. Tina Turner and Ike Turner adopted him in the mid-1960s. Ike Jr. also worked as a musician and was part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue.

Tina Turner’s second biological child, a son named Raymond Craig Turner, was born on July 29, 1960. Raymond grew up as part of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue and worked as a drummer for the band. However, he had a strained relationship with his father and left the band in the late 1970s. Raymond later became a real estate agent in California and had two sons, Michael and Ike.

Tragic Loss of Craig Raymond Turner

In July 2018, Tina Turner’s oldest son, Craig Raymond Turner, died by suicide at the age of 59. He was found dead in his home in Studio City, California, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Tina Turner released a statement expressing her grief and shock at the loss of her son, saying that she “loved him very much” and that he “had a kind spirit and a generous heart.”

Conclusion

Tina Turner is a music legend and an inspiration to many people around the world. She has had a successful career spanning over five decades and has overcome many challenges in her personal life. Tina Turner has four children – two biological and two adopted – who have been part of her life and career in different ways. Although she has experienced loss and heartbreak, Tina Turner remains a strong and resilient woman who continues to inspire her fans with her music and personal story.

