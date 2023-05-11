How many days in Paris is recommended? : The Ideal Itinerary: How Many Days to Spend in Paris

Paris is a city that needs no introduction. It is renowned worldwide for its art, culture, fashion, and gastronomy. The city is home to some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral. With so much to see and do, planning the perfect itinerary can be challenging. In this article, we will discuss the ideal itinerary and how many days you should spend in Paris.

Day 1: Arrival and Eiffel Tower

Assuming you arrive in Paris in the morning, you can start your day by visiting the Eiffel Tower. This iconic landmark is one of the most popular attractions in Paris, and it’s a must-visit for anyone traveling to the city. You can take the stairs or the elevator to the top of the tower, and enjoy breathtaking views of the city.

After visiting the Eiffel Tower, you can explore the surrounding area, including the Champ de Mars and the Trocadéro. You can also visit the Musée du Quai Branly, which is located near the Eiffel Tower and features a collection of art and artifacts from around the world.

Day 2: The Louvre and Champs-Élysées

On your second day in Paris, you can visit the Louvre Museum. The Louvre is one of the largest museums in the world, and it’s home to some of the most famous works of art, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo. You can easily spend an entire day exploring the Louvre, so plan accordingly.

After visiting the Louvre, you can take a stroll down the Champs-Élysées, one of the most famous streets in Paris. The Champs-Élysées is lined with luxury shops, cafes, and theaters, and it’s a great place to people-watch and soak up the Parisian atmosphere.

Day 3: Notre-Dame and Sainte-Chapelle

On your third day in Paris, you can visit the Notre-Dame Cathedral. This iconic cathedral was severely damaged in a fire in 2019, but it’s still worth visiting to see the beautiful Gothic architecture. You can also take a boat tour on the Seine River to see the city from a different perspective.

After visiting Notre-Dame, you can visit the Sainte-Chapelle, a stunning Gothic chapel that’s famous for its stained glass windows. The chapel was built in the 13th century and is considered one of the most beautiful examples of Gothic architecture in Paris.

Day 4: Montmartre and Sacré-Cœur

On your fourth day in Paris, you can visit Montmartre, a bohemian neighborhood that’s famous for its artists, cafes, and street performers. You can take a stroll through the narrow streets and visit the Place du Tertre, where artists sell their paintings and sketches.

After visiting Montmartre, you can visit the Sacré-Cœur Basilica, a stunning church that’s located on top of a hill. The basilica offers panoramic views of the city, and it’s a great place to watch the sunset.

Day 5: Versailles

On your fifth day in Paris, you can take a day trip to Versailles, a palace that’s located just outside the city. Versailles was the home of the French kings and queens, and it’s known for its opulent architecture and beautiful gardens. You can spend an entire day exploring the palace and the surrounding grounds, so plan accordingly.

Day 6: Saint-Germain-des-Prés and Latin Quarter

On your final day in Paris, you can visit the Saint-Germain-des-Prés neighborhood, which is known for its cafes, bookshops, and art galleries. You can also visit the Latin Quarter, which is home to the Sorbonne University and is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Paris.

In the afternoon, you can take a stroll through the Luxembourg Gardens, a beautiful park that’s located in the heart of the city. You can relax on a bench, watch the children sail boats on the pond, or visit the Musée du Luxembourg, which features temporary exhibitions of art.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the ideal itinerary for Paris depends on how much time you have and what you want to see. If you only have a few days in Paris, you can focus on the main attractions like the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, and Notre-Dame. If you have more time, you can explore some of the lesser-known neighborhoods like Montmartre and Saint-Germain-des-Prés. Whatever your itinerary, Paris is a city that will capture your heart and leave you dreaming of your next visit.