How many euros do you need for a week in Paris? : Budgeting for a Week in Paris: How Much Money Should You Bring?

How to Budget for a Week in Paris

Paris is one of the most beautiful and romantic cities in the world. Known for its stunning architecture, rich culture, and delicious cuisine, it is a popular destination for travelers from all over the globe. But before you pack your bags and head to the City of Lights, it is essential to determine how much money you will need to budget for your trip.

In this article, we will discuss how much money you should bring for a week in Paris and provide tips on how to stretch your budget.

Accommodation

Paris has a wide variety of accommodation options ranging from budget-friendly hostels to luxury hotels. The cost of accommodation will depend on your preferences and budget. If you are traveling solo or on a budget, staying in a hostel is a great option. You can find hostels in Paris for as low as €20 per night. If you prefer a more comfortable stay, you can book a mid-range hotel which can cost between €60 to €150 per night. Luxury hotels in Paris can cost upwards of €500 per night.

Food

Paris is known for its amazing food, but dining out can be expensive. For a week in Paris, you should budget at least €200 on food. This should cover breakfast, lunch, and dinner. You can save money by eating at local cafes and bistros instead of fancy restaurants. Many cafes offer a prix fixe menu which includes a three-course meal at a reasonable price. You can also save money by buying groceries and cooking your meals if you are staying in an apartment.

Transportation

Paris has an excellent public transportation system, including buses, metros, and trains. A single metro ticket costs €1.90, and a pack of 10 tickets costs €16.90. If you plan on using public transportation frequently, you can buy a weekly pass for €22.15. Taxis in Paris are expensive, so it is best to use public transportation. If you prefer to walk, Paris is a great city to explore on foot.

Attractions

Paris has many attractions, including the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum, and Notre-Dame Cathedral. The cost of admission to these attractions can add up quickly. A ticket to the Eiffel Tower costs €16, while the Louvre Museum admission is €15. If you plan on visiting several attractions, you can save money by purchasing a Paris Museum Pass. The pass costs €48 for two days, €62 for four days, and €74 for six days. It allows you to visit over 50 museums and monuments in Paris for free.

Shopping

Paris is known for its fashion, and there are many shopping opportunities in the city. However, shopping in Paris can be expensive, so it is essential to budget wisely. If you plan on shopping, it is best to set a limit on how much you can spend. You can also save money by shopping at discount stores or flea markets. The Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen is the largest flea market in Paris, and you can find unique items at reasonable prices.

Miscellaneous Expenses

There are always unexpected expenses when traveling, so it is best to budget for miscellaneous expenses. This can include souvenirs, tips, and other small purchases. It is best to set aside at least €50 for miscellaneous expenses.

In conclusion, for a week in Paris, you should budget at least €1000. This should cover accommodation, food, transportation, attractions, shopping, and miscellaneous expenses. However, it is always best to budget more than you think you will need to avoid running out of money during your trip. By following these tips, you can enjoy all that Paris has to offer without breaking the bank.

Steps to Save Money in Paris

Book your accommodation in advance to get the best deals. Use public transportation instead of taxis. Eat at local cafes and bistros instead of fancy restaurants. Buy groceries and cook your meals if you are staying in an apartment. Purchase a Paris Museum Pass to save money on attractions. Set a limit on how much you can spend on shopping. Shop at discount stores or flea markets. Set aside at least €50 for miscellaneous expenses. Budget more than you think you will need to avoid running out of money. Enjoy all that Paris has to offer without breaking the bank.