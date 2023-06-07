How Many Hilton Points For Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport : Maximizing Your Hilton Points for a Stay at Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

Optimizing Your Hilton Rewards for a Visit to Paris Charles De Gaulle Airport

Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, also known as Roissy Airport, is the largest international airport in France and one of the busiest airports in the world. It serves as the main hub for Air France and a major hub for Delta Air Lines. Hilton Hotels offers multiple properties in Paris that are conveniently located near the airport. In this article, we will explore how many Hilton points are required for a stay at these properties and answer some frequently asked questions.

Hilton Properties Near Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

The Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is located just a few minutes away from the airport terminals via a free shuttle service. The hotel offers 392 rooms and suites with modern amenities such as flat-screen TVs, air conditioning, and Wi-Fi. The property also features an indoor pool, fitness center, and a restaurant serving French cuisine. The hotel is ideal for travelers who need to catch an early flight or have a layover in Paris.

Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Points Redemption

The Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport requires 30,000 to 50,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room. The number of points required varies depending on the season and availability. In general, the hotel requires fewer points during low season and more points during peak season. Hilton Honors members can also use a combination of points and cash to book a room.

FAQs for Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Q: Does the Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport offer a free airport shuttle?

A: Yes, the hotel offers a free shuttle service that runs every 20 minutes between the airport terminals and the hotel.

Q: Is breakfast included in the room rate at the Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport?

A: Breakfast is not included in the room rate but can be added for an additional fee.

Q: Does the Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport have a fitness center?

A: Yes, the hotel has a fitness center with cardio machines, weight machines, and free weights.

Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

The Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is located just 10 minutes away from the airport terminals via a free shuttle service. The hotel offers 244 modern rooms with amenities such as flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and Wi-Fi. The property also features a fitness center, restaurant, and a 24-hour convenience store. The hotel is ideal for business travelers or anyone who needs to catch an early flight.

Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Points Redemption

The Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport requires 20,000 to 30,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room. The number of points required varies depending on the season and availability. In general, the hotel requires fewer points during low season and more points during peak season. Hilton Honors members can also use a combination of points and cash to book a room.

FAQs for Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Q: Does the Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport offer a free airport shuttle?

A: Yes, the hotel offers a free shuttle service that runs every 30 minutes between the airport terminals and the hotel.

Q: Is breakfast included in the room rate at the Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport?

A: Breakfast is not included in the room rate but can be added for an additional fee.

Q: Does the Hilton Garden Inn Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport have a fitness center?

A: Yes, the hotel has a fitness center with cardio machines, weight machines, and free weights.

DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

The DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is located just 10 minutes away from the airport terminals via a free shuttle service. The hotel offers 152 modern rooms with amenities such as flat-screen TVs, mini-fridges, and Wi-Fi. The property also features a fitness center, restaurant, and a 24-hour convenience store. The hotel is ideal for business travelers or anyone who needs to catch an early flight.

DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport Points Redemption

The DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport requires 20,000 to 30,000 Hilton Honors points per night for a standard room. The number of points required varies depending on the season and availability. In general, the hotel requires fewer points during low season and more points during peak season. Hilton Honors members can also use a combination of points and cash to book a room.

FAQs for DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport

Q: Does the DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport offer a free airport shuttle?

A: Yes, the hotel offers a free shuttle service that runs every 30 minutes between the airport terminals and the hotel.

Q: Is breakfast included in the room rate at the DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport?

A: Breakfast is not included in the room rate but can be added for an additional fee.

Q: Does the DoubleTree by Hilton Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport have a fitness center?

A: Yes, the hotel has a fitness center with cardio machines, weight machines, and free weights.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Hotels offers multiple properties near Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport that are ideal for travelers who need to catch an early flight or have a layover in Paris. The number of Hilton Honors points required for a stay at these properties varies depending on the season and availability. Hilton Honors members can also use a combination of points and cash to book a room. With comfortable rooms, modern amenities, and convenient shuttle services, Hilton Hotels near Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport are a great option for any traveler.

