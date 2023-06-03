How Many Kids Does Josh Duggar Have : The Growing Duggar Family: Counting Josh Duggar’s Kids

Counting the Children of Josh Duggar: The Expanding Duggar Clan

Josh Duggar, famously known for being a part of the Duggar family, has been in the news for various reasons in the past few years. From his involvement in a molestation scandal to his arrest on child pornography charges, Josh has been at the center of controversies. While his actions have had an impact on the Duggar family, many people are still curious about his personal life, including the number of kids he has. In this article, we will explore how many kids Josh Duggar has and some other details about his family.

Who is Josh Duggar?

Before we dive into the details of Josh’s family, let’s briefly discuss who he is. Josh Duggar is the oldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who rose to fame with their reality TV show “19 Kids and Counting.” Josh was born on March 3, 1988, in Arkansas, USA. He is the fourth child of the Duggars and has 18 siblings.

Josh grew up in a conservative Christian household and was homeschooled along with his siblings. As he grew older, he became more involved in his family’s business ventures and also worked as a political consultant. However, his actions in his personal life have had a significant impact on his public image and the Duggar family’s reputation.

How many kids does Josh Duggar have?

Josh Duggar has six children with his wife, Anna Duggar. The couple got married in 2008 when Josh was 20 years old, and Anna was 20. They have been together ever since, and despite the controversies surrounding Josh, Anna has stood by him. Here are the names and ages of Josh and Anna’s children:

Mackynzie Renée Duggar (born October 8, 2009) Michael James Duggar (born June 15, 2011) Marcus Anthony Duggar (born June 2, 2013) Meredith Grace Duggar (born July 16, 2015) Mason Garrett Duggar (born September 12, 2017) Maryella Hope Duggar (born November 27, 2019)

Josh and Anna’s children have been featured on the Duggar family’s reality TV shows, and their births have been documented on the shows as well. However, following Josh’s scandals, the family has been less visible on TV, and it remains to be seen if they will return to the screen in the future.

Other details about Josh’s family

Apart from the number of children he has, there are other details about Josh’s family that are worth mentioning. As mentioned earlier, Josh has 18 siblings, making him a part of a very large family. His siblings’ names, in order of age, are:

Jana Marie Duggar John-David Duggar Jill Duggar Dillard Jessa Seewald Jinger Vuolo Joseph Duggar Josiah Duggar Joy-Anna Forsyth Jedidiah Duggar Jeremiah Duggar Jason Duggar James Duggar Justin Duggar Jackson Duggar Johannah Duggar Jennifer Duggar Jordyn-Grace Duggar Josie Duggar

All of Josh’s siblings were also homeschooled and raised in a conservative Christian household. A few of them have also had their own spin-off shows, such as Jill and Jessa. However, the family has been in the news for various controversies, including Josh’s scandals, and some of the siblings have distanced themselves from the family’s public image.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Josh Duggar has six children with his wife, Anna Duggar. The couple has been together since 2008, and their children have been featured on the Duggar family’s reality TV shows. Josh’s family is also large, with 18 siblings, all of whom were homeschooled and raised in a conservative Christian household. While Josh’s scandals have had an impact on the family’s public image, they continue to be a prominent figure in the world of reality TV.

