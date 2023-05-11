How many kisses do you give if you are from Paris? : The Art of Greeting in Paris: How Many Kisses is Too Many?

The Art of Greeting in Paris: Navigating the Custom of Kissing on the Cheeks

Paris, the city of love and romance, is known for its cultural richness and traditions. Among these traditions is the art of greeting, which involves kissing on the cheeks. However, for many visitors to Paris, it can be confusing and even intimidating to navigate this custom. How many kisses are too many? How do you avoid offending someone? In this article, we will explore the art of greeting in Paris and provide some tips on how to navigate it with ease.

Understanding the French Custom of Kissing on the Cheeks

The French custom of kissing on the cheeks is known as “la bise.” It is a common way to greet friends, family, and acquaintances. However, the number of kisses can vary depending on the region in France and the relationship between the people involved. In Paris, the typical number of kisses is two, one on each cheek. However, in some regions of France, it can be up to four or even five kisses.

Paying Attention to Cues

One of the most important things to keep in mind when greeting someone in Paris is to pay attention to their cues. If someone offers their cheek for a kiss, then it is appropriate to reciprocate. However, if they do not offer their cheek, then a simple handshake is sufficient. It is also important to note that not everyone in Paris follows the custom of kissing on the cheeks. Some people may prefer a handshake or a simple “bonjour.”

Gender and Age

Another thing to keep in mind is the gender of the person you are greeting. In France, it is customary for women to greet both men and women with a kiss on the cheek. However, men typically only kiss women, and they may opt for a handshake when greeting other men. It is also important to note that the age of the person can also play a role in the number of kisses. For example, younger people may be more likely to give more kisses, while older people may prefer a simple handshake.

Context of the Greeting

It is also important to consider the context of the greeting. In formal settings, such as business meetings or professional events, a handshake is more appropriate. However, in social settings, such as a dinner party or a gathering with friends, a kiss on the cheek is more common. It is also important to note that the level of familiarity between the people involved can also play a role in the type of greeting. For example, close friends may give more kisses than acquaintances.

Navigating the Custom with Ease

While the art of greeting in Paris may seem daunting at first, it is important to remember that it is a cultural tradition that is deeply ingrained in French society. By paying attention to the cues of the person you are greeting and following their lead, you can navigate the custom with ease. It is also important to remember that making a mistake is not the end of the world. Most French people are understanding of cultural differences and will not be offended if you make a mistake.

In conclusion, the art of greeting in Paris is an important cultural tradition that involves kissing on the cheeks. The number of kisses can vary depending on the region in France and the relationship between the people involved. When greeting someone in Paris, it is important to pay attention to their cues, consider the context of the greeting, and follow their lead. By doing so, you can navigate the custom with ease and enjoy the richness of French culture.